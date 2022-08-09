At New York University he teaches a course entitled just like that. The teacher was at the Shrine of the basketball player in Porretta Terme and participated in the historic relay race from the PalaDozza in Bologna

“Everyone in New York and Italy asked me: what are you going to do in Porretta? My answer is simple: where should I go if not where there is a sanctuary dedicated to basketball? ” David Hollander is a professor at New York University where he teaches a course entitled: “How basketball can save the world”, how basketball can save the world. On 29 July he went to Porretta Terme to the basketball sanctuary. He participated in the relay race that from the PalaDozza of Bologna arrived in Porretta, a re-edition of the historic one from 1956 that gave rise to the birth of the Shrine of the basketball player, recognized by the Vatican last November. In Porretta he held a lectio magistralis on the 13 rules that will be the body of his book next year (in Italy it will be published by Mondadori). Touching the meeting with Marco Calamai, former Serie A coach, whose Over Limits, a team mainly for autistic children, is the best representation of rule number 13: for people accustomed to looking at the ground, basketball is a revolution precisely because pushes the gaze upwards. See also Freddy Rincón: the story behind the photo of his most emblematic goal

The 13 principles – The principles on which Hollander relies to explain how basketball can save the world are 13 like the rules that Professor James Naismith wrote when he invented basketball in 1891 in Springfield):

1. Cooperation

2. Balance of individual and collective

3. Balance of force and skill

4. Positionless-ness (without position)

5. Human alchemy

6. Make it global

7. Gender inclusive

8. No barrier to access

9. For the outsider, the other, and the Masses (per tutti)

10. Urban and rural

11. Antidote to isolation and loneliness

12. Sanctuary

13. Transcendence

The record of technicians received – Hollander played college basketball without much success. He says that he has signed a record: that of technical fouls received. He arrived on the Apennines with his wife and daughter. A TV crew shot over 80 hours of material on his living room. Of his rules of himself, he has written a book that will be published in Italy by Mondadori. For next year he is planning a week of meetings, lessons and experiences in Porretta when the second edition of the “The beauty of basketball” award will be held, which in 2022 went to the Stayin Alive Tour of a team from Pordenone, which has toured Italy to explain how the courses for the first intervention on the pitch in case of serious episodes can save the lives of people and players. Hollander will also be curator of Liba University, a week of meetings, lessons and experiences that will also be held in Porretta. Liba is the “Legends international basketball association”, founded in Italy by former players such as Pier Luigi Marzorati, Carlo Caglieris, Dino Meneghin, Ario Costa, Alberto Merlati, Antonello Riva, Giorgio Papetti, Beppe Ponzoni, Mara Fullin and many others, and is dedicated to the promotion and development of basketball through initiatives and meetings in schools and around Italy. See also Boca Juniors and a crazy last semester: the last 10 conflicts in the professional team

