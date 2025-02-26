World champion Franz Wagner had to take a sensitive defeat with Orlando Magic in the North American professional league NBA. Against the best team in the league, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando lost 82: 122, Wagner with 19 points and Paolo Banchero (26) contributed over half of the Magic points.

Tristan da Silva, like many other Magic players, remained pale, the rookie did not hit a single nine attempts from the field in 21 minutes and came to zero points. With a record of 29:31 victories, Orlando remains seventh in the Eastern Conference, Hinter Dennis Schröder and the Detroit Pistons (32:26). The Cavaliers, in which Ty Jerome was the best thrower with 20 points, consolidated their top position with the eighth victory in series (48:10).