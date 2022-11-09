The United States has returned to the polls this Tuesday for the mid-term elections, in which the 435 deputies of the House of Representatives, 35 of the hundred senators and governors in 39 states, in addition to other minor positions, are elected. While the recount continues and the Democrats resist the red wave that the polls predicted (they hold on in the House and have snatched a senator from the Republicans), election day has left a series of faces of its own, beyond Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, or John Fetterman, a senator from Pennsylvania who can give the key to the Upper House to the Democrats.

The youngest deputy will be Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a Democrat who is barely 25 years old, the minimum age limit to be able to access the position. He will also be the first Afro-Cuban to reach Congress; he does it for the district of Orlando, in Florida. During his campaign, he has been supported by party heavyweights like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Frost has been an activist since she was 15 years old. She has focused her campaign on Gen Z’s top concerns: climate change, abortion, and gun violence.

Native American peoples will once again have a representative in the Senate. Markwayne Mullin, a Republican from Oklahoma, is a member of the Cherokee tribe, which had no representation in the Upper House since 1925. In addition, he will be the only indigenous person in the Senate since 2005. He is a member of the Republican conservative wing and a staunch Trump supporter.

Mullin was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2012. Married with six children, he lives on a ranch on the original land his family received as members of the Cherokee community. He is a former mixed martial arts wrestler and was inducted into the Oklahoma Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2016. He remains active in the wrestling community and actually leads a bipartisan training group every morning that is in Washington. , bringing together Republicans and Democrats.

Maura Healey will be the first female governor of Massachusetts. She will also be the first openly lesbian woman to hold such a position. She is a 51-year-old Democrat, she has defeated Republican Geoff Diehl, who had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Healey grew up as the oldest of five children. She spent her childhood on the family farm in New Hampshire and in her youth she worked as a waitress. She later captained her college basketball team. She dedicated herself professionally to this sport in Austria, where she competed for two seasons. She subsequently returned to the United States to begin her career as a civil rights attorney.

The state of Maryland has elected Democrat Wes Moore as its new governor, thus becoming the first black man to hold that title in state history. Moore, 44, returns the governorship of the state to the Republicans by defeating his rival, Dan Cox, who received the support of former US President Donald Trump.

This young politician is a former veteran of the US Army, as well as executive director of the non-profit Robin Hood Foundation, an organization that fights poverty. Maryland’s new governor is a political newcomer who has won over his voters with charisma and optimism and is seen as a rising star among a new generation of leaders in the Democratic Party.