In the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, an 11-month-old girl died after being attacked by a leopard, which injured five more people. This is reported by The Free Press Journal.

On March 10, a leopard was spotted in the city of Indore. Forestry officials set a trap with a goat as bait, but the animal managed to escape.

The next morning, the predator entered a residential building, bit the woman who was cooking, and then wounded her husband, who was trying to drive him away with a stick, writes Republic TV. After that, the leopard fled to a house under construction and attacked the child.

The animal was caught only a day later. The operation involved 40 people. They managed to block the leopard in a house under construction, throw a net over him and shoot him with a tranquilizer dart.

Three more people had been injured by then, according to NDTV. The leopard managed to injure the watchman, the employee of the forestry department and the employee of the zoo.

The captured leopard was taken to the zoo. After the examination, he was taken to the forest and released.

A few days later, the injured girl died in the hospital.

In December, the death of a leopard was reported, which terrorized the outskirts of Solapur and Ahmednagar in the Indian state of Maharashtra for more than a month. For 35 days, 12 people became victims of the predator.