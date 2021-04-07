A leopard came out of the forest in the Indian city of Jammu, the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and wounded three people. Reported by the publication Down to Earth.

On Tuesday, April 6, the Wildlife Department received reports that an adult leopard is walking in Green Belt Park. “We caught him at 2:00 pm and put him in an animal rescue center. Three people were injured by the leopard, including two from a wildlife conservation organization, ”said wildlife conservation chief Anil Kumar.

He explained that the city is surrounded by forests, and the predator apparently came from there. Soon after being caught, he will be taken to a safe distance and released into the wild.

Leopard habitats are being destroyed by human activities, and predators are increasingly moving into cities.

Earlier it was reported that in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, an 11-month-old girl died as a result of a leopard attack, which injured five more people. The animal was caught a day later.