A stray dog ​​and a leopard ended up locked in a small bathroom in a town in India for seven hours, after the cat ran down the street at the dog with the intention of killing him. But what happened in that time ended up surprising everyone.

The incident occurred on February 3 in the village of Bilinele in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka state, according to the Hidustan Times.

Several people saw how the feline was chasing the dog in a street. However, the chase ended when both animals managed to enter a bathroom.

Three moments of the episode between a dog and a leopard that were locked in a bathroom for seven hours.

At that moment, the owner of the property saw what was happening and managed to close the toilet door. Then he began to hear the roars of the leopard and then silence. He immediately called 911, but staff were only able to come several hours later.

Upon arrival, rescuers they pushed a camera through some bars to know the state of the situation, imagining that the fate of the dog was already cast.

Sharing a video I received from the spot. After the leopard and dog were spotted inside the toilet in the morning, curious passers-by joined forest department officials to figure out how to catch the leopard and release it to the forest. pic.twitter.com/9dLzlxTUOO – Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) February 3, 2021

However, when looking through the monitor they saw something surprising: the animals did not attack each other and they stayed in different corners.

A plan was hatched to trap the tiger in a net from the top of the toilet. But the leopard proved to be too strong, broke free and ran away. pic.twitter.com/ZFZgtDWkH0 – Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) February 3, 2021

To reassure the feline, specialists removed the bathroom ceiling to safely access the place. and then they surrounded it with a huge net. However, the leopard managed to jump hard and ran away towards a nearby jungle area. The dog, meanwhile, was rescued without any injury.

What happened inside? Experts assume that leopards prefer to attack their prey stealthily, and in this case, the feline may have been cautious because when he was locked up he understood that he did not have a clear escape route. That immobilized him.

In social networks the episode went viral. “I guess big cats are reluctant to attack their prey in a confined space for fear of injury. That’s what saved the dog, ”said one user. “That is the story of ‘Life of Pi”, mutual respect for living together in abnormal conditions, “said another. “This dog will have a very exciting story to bark about !!” wrote a third.