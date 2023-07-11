The mad rush, then the tragic crash: for Arnold Selishta, a 22-year-old resident of Lombardy, there was nothing to do

Another dramatic road accident which unfortunately cost the life of a very young boy. This time the accident occurred in Lombardy, on the Monza – Saronno road and the victim’s name was Arnold Selishta. The 22-year-old was aboard a Range Rover, which overturned several times after losing grip on the asphalt and caught fire.

Another dramatic weekend on Italian roads, with several fatal accidents that have occurred in different areas of the country and which, unfortunately, as often happens, have caused very young victims.

This is the case, for example, of the crash that took place on Sunday afternoon a Marsala, in the province of Trapani. The young Giuseppe Angileri, only 18 years old and just graduated, was aboard his car with his 17-year-old girlfriend, when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a brick wall. There was nothing for him to do. The girl was rescued and taken to the hospital.

The same tragic fate of Joseph also befell Arnold Selishta, a 22 years old resident in Lombardy, who after an evening in the company of his friends met his end in a tremendous crash.

He was aboard a Range Rovers together with two friends. A few meters away were traveling other boys of the group aboard a BMW M8.

As reported by the authorities, it seems that the two large cars were speeding by very high speed on the Monza – Saronno.

As they walked the stretch that connects Limbiate to Nova Milanesenear Piazza Tobagi, the terrible crash.

For Arnold Selishta there was nothing to do

The Range Rover suddenly lost grip with the asphalt and overturned several times after hitting one roundabout.

After the impact it caught fire and the three passengers were left at the mercy of the flames which began to spread. Two of them, an 18-year-old and a 23-year-old managed to get out of the car, while Arnold, who had passed out, remained stuck.

The arrival of the rescuers was timely and the doctors transported the boy, who was in dramatic condition, to San Gerardo di Monza, where, shortly after his arrival, it turned off.

The two survivors, slightly injured, said that he was driving the car. The authorities are investigating to ascertain the dynamics of the accident.