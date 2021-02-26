The Ministry of Access to Health, a position that Carla Vizzotti left last Saturday, when she took charge of the national health portfolio, now has a new head. Is about Sandra Marcela Tirado, a doctor with a political career close to the governor of Tucumán, Juan Mansur, and the national deputy Pablo Yedlin, who in 2019 sounded like a candidate for the Ministry of Health of the Nation.

Tirado’s appointment was confirmed to this newspaper by government sources.

“Today I received in the Government House the future Secretary of Access to Health of the Nation, Dr. Sandra Tirado, who will work in conjunction with the minister of the portfolio at the national level, Carla Vizzotti. It is a pride that Tucumán adds a new member of the national management “. With this text on his Twitter account, the governor of Tucumán, Juan Manzur, welcomed the appointment of his fellow countryman to the position that Vizzotti held.

Tirado is a legislator for the Official List, a doctor in Medicine, a pediatrician trained at the National University of Tucumán and served as Secretary of Children, Adolescents and Family of the Ministry of Social Development and previously as Executive Medical Secretary of the Provincial Health System of Tucumán ( Siprosa), details the newspaper The Gazette.

“I have been working for a long time with the governor, Juan Manzur, when he was Minister of Health and later with the current deputy Pablo Yedlin, when he was minister, and we are a team. Today I have to assume in this secretariat and it’s quite a challenge in this situation that we are in a pandemic, where we have to continue taking the best measures to continue caring for the population. I hope to do the best for the province and the country, “Tirado said by quote. The Gazette.

These days, in the organization chart of the Ministry of Health of the Nation there are several gaps, since, according to EldiarioAR, Alejandro Collia, Undersecretary of Management, is hospitalized with covid-19; Y Jose Daniel Guccione, Undersecretary of Federal Articulation, is also experiencing health problems.

Tirado arrives at the position held until last Saturday by Carla Vizzotti after the scandal of the vaccinated VIP forced President Alberto Fernández to request the resignation of Ginés González García at the head of the National Health portfolio. Fernández immediately decided that it would be Vizzotti who would replace González García, so she vacated the position of Secretary of Access to Health, a position that Tirado will now occupy.

