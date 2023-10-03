Dynamo player Paquette said he did not understand the tradition of handshakes in Russia

Canadian legionnaire of the Moscow Dynamo club Cedric Paquette spoke about the Russian tradition that confused him. Athlete quotes “Championship”.

“I shook everyone’s hands at the first meeting and said, “It’s nice to meet you.” And the next day I come – and everything is all over again. I was confused,” said the Canadian. He noted that at first he did not understand the meaning of the custom, but over time he got used to it.

Paquette previously compared the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) and the National Hockey League (NHL). “The KHL is very fast, similar to the NHL. She’s definitely better [Американской хоккейной лиги] AHL. It takes some getting used to, but I like everything,” said the player.

Puckett is the 2020 Stanley Cup winner with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He has been playing in the KHL since the summer of 2022. First, the striker joined Dynamo Minsk, and in 2023 he joined the Moscow team.