Mixed martial arts (MMA) is a sport reserved for extremely tough athletes, both physically and mentally. The UFC, which is the largest league in this discipline, has too high demands, and few fighters manage to make a career within it. However, there are some, a privileged few, who manage to spend years and years competing within the Olympus of MMA. This is the case of Clay Guida, who has just been fired after numerous defeats, after having spent almost two decades within the American promoter.

As confirmed by ‘MMA Fighting’, Clay Guida has been cut from the UFC roster of fighters. The one from Illinois, at 43 years old, continued to put on a show in his fights, but six defeats in his last nine fights have pushed the UFC to do without, after 19 yearsof his services as a professional athlete.

Guida’s legendary career with the largest mixed martial arts league began in 2006, when he competed at UFC 64. At that time he won the ‘submission of the night’ award, after finishing Justin James. From that point on, he became a UFC stalwart, taking on a long list of big names and competing primarily in the lightweight division.

In fact, a year later, in 2007, Guida won the ‘fight of the year’ award, in a very tough confrontation against Roger Huerta. Already in 2008, another fight went down in the annals of history, in a fierce battle with Diego Sánchez, which would ultimately help him enter the UFC Hall of Fame.









During his long career, Guida faced various former or future champions and main contenders, while achieving important victories against media names such as Nate Díaz, Anthony Pettis or Rafael dos Anjos. In recent years, there were more defeats than victories and his 37 fights in the UFC made his cachet too high, so the managers have chosen to put an end to their contractual relationship.

Guida leaves the UFC circuit with legendary statistics, being the fourth fighter in history with the most fights within the company. Furthermore, with his charismatic aura and long hair, his name has remained engraved in the imagination of fans of this sport.