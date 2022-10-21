Terry Riley’s ‘In C’ (1964) is a twentieth-century classic. This weekend the work will be performed three times in the Onderzeebootloods in Rotterdam, in a multidisciplinary performance by dance company Sasha Waltz & Guests from Berlin and supergroup Bang On A Can All-Stars from New York. Fifty young makers from Rotterdam are also contributing to the project. The performances are an initiative of the Big Idea foundation, which previously organized a collaboration between choreographer Lucinda Childs and composer Tristan Perich in the Onderzeebootloods. But why is in C such a legendary piece? Five questions.

Who is Terry Riley?

Terry Riley is one of the pioneers of the music movement ‘minimal music’. Born in California in 1935, he studied composition in San Francisco in the 1950s. Riley, himself a pianist, was addicted to jazz and immersed himself in the Indian classical music tradition. Improvisational techniques have decisively shaped his work. Five years after in C his also legendary album was released A rainbow in curved air, which had a major influence on experimental rock and electronic music. Eighty Riley still performs as a keyboardist and as a singer of Indian ragas.

Why did Riley call his piece ‘In C’?

Because it appears to be in the key of C major, yes. But there is more: in 1964 there could hardly have been a more subversive title. After the Second World War, a young generation of avant-garde composers had finally (or so thought) said goodbye to tonality. Inspired by the twelve-tone technique by Arnold Schönberg, in which there is no root note and all notes are equally important, they had banned reactionary intervals such as the octave and the triad. That ban was enforced fairly strictly: those who did not participate placed themselves outside history. In practical terms, it meant that you could forget about a lucrative appointment at a university and that you would not have a job anyway. In that context, composing music ‘in C’, the primeval key of the Western classical tradition, was a big thumbs up to the post-war establishment. Incidentally, in C not a tonal piece in the traditional sense; it consists of harmonic sound fields that gradually shift.

How does the work work?

The notes of in C fit on one sheet of A4, preceded by a page with explanations from the composer. Riley recorded 53 simple motifs, or “modules,” ranging in length from half a beat (No. 34) to 30 beats (No. 35). The line-up is variable and Riley did not specify any instruments. All participating musicians are instructed to work their way through those 53 motifs, in the correct order, and may repeat each motif for as long as they wish. Skipping a motif is also allowed. But: the group has to stay together a bit, the fastest may not be more than three motives ahead of the slowest. This means that everyone has to pay attention and listen to each other. The duration and the consonance therefore depend to a great extent on decisions made by the executors on the spot. From in C therefore exist very different shots.

What impact has ‘In C’ had on music history?

If the original text of minimal music had in C a huge impact. There was something in the air in the early 1960s in California. Riley’s friend La Monte Young composed even more radical pieces – two notes to be held ‘as long as possible’, for example. But Riley managed to bring musical and political ideas (freedom of choice, listening, consideration for the other) together in an elegant conceptual composition that appealed to a young audience of jazz and rock lovers. In an era of screechingly complex music from modernists like Pierre Boulez, Karlheinz Stockhausen and Milton Babbitt, Riley paved the way for the minimalists Steve Reich and Philip Glass, the latter of whom especially found millions of listeners. Incidentally, it was Reich who gave Riley the idea for the continuous pulse in C – a striking characteristic that also recurs in Reich’s own music.

There is also a superficial resemblance between minimal music and the ‘neoclassical’ music that is popular today, from Einaudi to Joep Beving. Such music is unimaginable without the sound revolution of Riley and co. But where neo-classical composers work from simple chords or melodies that are pleasant to the ear, the pioneers of minimal music focused on the underlying concepts or processes. ‘Process music’ is a term that is therefore also used: building a composition from patterns that are repeated and shift relative to each other.

in C by Sasha Waltz & Guests. Photo Johannes Glinka

How do you create a choreography on such a variable piece?

Sasha Waltz has translated the 53 music modules from Riley’s score into ‘movement motifs’ for the dancers. Like the music, the dance thus takes place as a process: the form is not fixed in advance, but takes shape in the performance, which is improvised according to clear rules. Waltz himself speaks of a ‘choreographic exploration of music’.

in C by Sasha Waltz & Guests and BOAC All-Stars. 27-29/10 in the Submarine Wharf Rotterdam. Info: by Sasha Waltz & Guests and BOAC All-Stars. 27-29/10 in the Submarine Wharf Rotterdam. Info: bigidea.nu