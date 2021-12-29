Sports games are in mourning because the champion of the Super Bowl XI with the Oakland Raiders, John madden passed away at the age of 85. His career not only transcends decades, but also the media, because he was a coach in the NFL, a commentator for 4 television networks in the United States and, as if that were not enough, he created the game of Madden NFL.

Although the idea of ​​developing the game of American football was born from the founders of Electronic arts in the 80’s, it was John madden the point man who taught the programmers Trip hawkins Y Joe ybarra everything you needed to know about the sport of tackling.

The development of the American Football game with John madden took place from 1984 to 1988. Until Bethesda Softworks He was involved in the project and ended up fighting with it Electronic arts in that period of time.

John madden football He came out for the Apple II in 1988 and his parents in development went on to other projects and a new team went to work on the project. The former coach of the Raiders gave a playbook to EA developers and hence what follows is history.

Narrations, purchase of shares and other data that will already accompany the name of John Madden

As everyone knows, the Console War started in the 90’s between the Sega genesis and the Super nintendo. One of the reasons the Genesis dominated in the United States was because a Madden game sold 400,000 copies, which helped it have a good share of the market.

Another fact that we should not lose sight of is that when EA became a public company, decided to sell shares to John madden as part of the payment for using his image in the American football game, a detail that the former coach rejected. To date, the also member of the Hall of Fame regrets that decision.

On the other hand, this franchise had the coach for many years acting as a commentator and narrator within the game, a detail that also helped a lot because he was a figure with whom he was related to the sport when it was broadcast on television in the 90s.

The famous curse

Although it is not something that can be verified, many consider that being on the cover of Madden NFL meant falling into a curse, this because you were prone to leaving with an injury or having a season to forget.

Madden’s blissful curse was taken very seriously when Michael Vick was the cover of the game and it was rightly expected that he would become the most valuable player in the NFL and, incidentally, lead the Atlanta Falcons to the Super Bowl, detail that didn’t happen.

