The multiplayer of Halo Infinite It is still a challenge, so it is normal to lose a game or two in each game session.

The most skilled users may have streaks followed by wins, but one guy pulled off an out-of-this-world feat.

Remy ‘Mint Blitz’a player from Australia, had a string of 100 wins in a row, which he documented in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

In accordance with Mint BlitzAchieving this feat was very stressful, especially after 90 wins, when his friends asked him not to fail at 100.

This great achievement was only stopped by the presence of a technical failure in his PC, which ended up freezing his game at a very crucial moment, although the presence of another great player who he could not overcome also influenced.

A change of strategy in Halo Infinite

Mint Blitz usually dominate games by using a sniper rifle; however, he had to modify his playing style to become more versatile.

Shortly after completing his record, the player noticed that this weapon stopped showing up on maps, and instead found a Skewerrecently added to Halo Infinite.

Image: 343 Industries.

The real strategy that gave the player so many victories was a bit more deceptive, as it was based on a trick to attract the opponent.

Mint Blitz would shoot in a corner to draw them close to one edge of the map, and when they appeared he would use the repulsor to fly them out. Interestingly, this was very effective.

Surpassing 100 consecutive victories will now become a challenge for many players, and who knows, they may even inaugurate a new section in the Guinness World Records for the most successes in a row in Halo Infinite.

