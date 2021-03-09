Lecturer at the University of Paris-Est Marne-la-Vallée

How to explain this decision of a Supreme Court judge quashing Lula’s convictions?

Maud chirio It is a legal coup, but it is above all a political coup. Because no data in the investigation file has been changed. The claim not to be tried by the court of Curitiba, which is not the “natural” court of Lula, had been affirmed by the defense in 2016: nothing in the investigation file justified this court in charge of the investigation into the scandals of the Petrobras judge Lula, while nothing linked him to it. What has changed in the Supreme Court’s apprehension of Lula’s case is mainly due to a change in the political balance. This move is a sign of the cracking establishment supporting the ruling power.

Judge Fachin, in his decision, refers these cases to the Federal Court in Brasilia. Is Lula safe from further conviction?

Maud chirio The federal court will recover the investigation conducted so far by the court of Curitiba. But the Supreme Court continues to work: it will discuss the question of the partiality of Judge Moro, that of the link between the judge and the prosecution. Leaks suggest that the entire investigation was conducted by violating the basic rules relating to the right of defense, the impartiality of the judge. If this were the case, if the Supreme Court were to establish that the whole of the proceedings carried out by Judge Moro in the context of Operation “Lava Jato” were a partial, and therefore political, procedure intended to remove Lula from the community. presidential race in 2018, then the entire investigation file would be invalidated. This would protect Lula much more from continued legal proceedings.

Is this decision of the Supreme Court an act of independence of the judiciary?

Maud chirio Certainly not. The Supreme Court, within the framework of an authoritarian evolution of the Brazilian political system, has just affirmed a certain independence by a symbolic gesture. A few weeks ago, the memories of a former general-in-chief of the army, General Villas Bôas, stationed in 2018, revealed – open secret – that the armed forces had put pressure on the Supreme Court for Lula to be imprisoned. These confessions designated the Supreme Court as an institution that was no longer the guarantor of the rule of law, of the democratic system. This considerably increased the tensions between the Supreme Court and the federal executive. It is probably in this context that we must understand this gesture of independence by the Supreme Court. But a gesture is not enough to guarantee the independence of this Supreme Court, let alone that of the judicial system as a whole, which is a big administration, a complex bureaucracy, always extremely politicized.

What will be the consequences of this decision on the scenario of the presidential election of 2022?

Maud chirio It is impossible today to predict what will happen at the end of 2022. It is not certain that Lula is the candidate of the progressive camp. Everything will depend on the evolution of opinion, the level of rejection of the power in place and the capacity of the progressive camp to unite to confront the extreme right, which remains, even if the popularity of Bolsonaro is eroded, an important political force, determined to arm itself to keep power.

