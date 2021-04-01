In 1764 Cesare Beccaria, prominent Italian philosopher, writer and jurist published On Crimes and Penalties, an essential pillar of contemporary Criminal Law and the guarantees of the accused as we know them today. Beccaria stated the following:

A man cannot be called guilty before the judgment of the judge, nor can society take away his public protection but when it has been decided that he violated the covenants with which that protection was granted to him.



Procedural systems have evolved a lot since the Enlightenment until guarantees have obtained their maximum recognition in the texts that appeared after World War II. Among those procedural guarantees developed in the most advanced democracies, the consolidation of the presumption of innocence stands out.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948), in its article 11 indicates:

Every person accused of a crime has the right to be presumed innocent as long as his guilt is not proven, in accordance with the law in a public trial in which all the necessary guarantees for his defense have been assured.



Article 14.2 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (1966):

Every person accused of a crime has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law.



And in a closer area, article 6.2 of the European Convention on Human Rights (1950):

Any person accused of an offense is presumed innocent until his guilt has been legally declared



All the aforementioned texts bind Spain, which has also enshrined the fundamental guarantee of the presumption of innocence in article 24.2 of the Constitution.

But what is the presumption of innocence?



It is a procedural guarantee that translates into two essential manifestations in the criminal process:

one. As a treatment rule it means that the person subjected to a process must be treated as if he were innocent. This will be the case in any procedural phase, until a legally obtained conviction proves guilt.

two. As a rule of law, the presumption of innocence displays its effects at the time of the evaluation of the evidence. In the criminal process, the judge’s starting point is the innocence of the investigated, so that, in the event that the accusations are not fully proven, the innocence temporarily affirmed will become the definitive truth.

There are numerous judgments of the Supreme Court and the Constitutional Court in which the concept of presumption of innocence is developed. To cite some recent ones, those of the Supreme Court 147/2021 of February 18, and 164/2021 of February 24, and those of the Constitutional Court 85/2019 of July 25 and 64/2020, of June 15.

Who is obliged to respect the constitutional guarantee of the presumption of innocence?



From what has been stated so far, it follows that judges and magistrates are directly obligated to comply with this guarantee in all phases of the process, especially in criminal proceedings.

It is interesting to turn to the doctrine of the European Court of Human Rights at this point. For this Court, the presumption of innocence is not only a procedural guarantee in criminal matters, since it requires that no representative of the State or public authority declare that a person is guilty of an offense before their guilt is declared by a court.

In the case Lizaso Azconobieta v. Spain (2011), the European Court considered that there had been a violation of Article 6.2 of the Convention, a violation of the presumption of innocence, because in a press conference after some arrests a Spanish public authority made statements that, in the context in which they occurred, they incited the public to believe in the guilt of the subject and, on the other hand, they prejudged the assessment of the facts by the competent judges.

Therefore, for the European Court, not only the judicial bodies, but also the public authorities are obliged to respect the presumption of innocence. The Spanish Constitutional Court has considered that the presumption of innocence has an extra-procedural dimension: there is a right to receive consideration and treatment as a non-author or non-participant in acts of a criminal or similar nature. Therefore, a dimension of the presumption of innocence as the right to be treated as innocent by society, by all the individuals that comprise it.

Why is it necessary to have the guarantee of presumption of innocence?



The criminal process is an uncomfortable and unfavorable place for the suspected, investigated or accused person. For this reason, democratic and evolved societies have developed a whole system of procedural guarantees.

In this system, the presumption of innocence exists as a guarantee of correct judicial activity and as a response to a society that tends to consider the individuals subjected to an investigation or a process as automatically responsible for the facts.

Judges, public authorities and the whole of society, including the media, are obliged to respect this guarantee; It would precisely be up to the media to take an active role in explaining why a person is innocent until a sentence is passed against him.

Do all these statements have real validity?



If a suspect, investigated or accused cannot be publicly presented as guilty before his conviction by the ordinary judge predetermined by law after a process with all the guarantees, less can a person against whom there is no criminal process be treated as guilty. .

Unfortunately, in recent days we have witnessed a “summary process” in which a subject, Antonio David Flores (ex-husband of Rocío Carrasco, daughter of Pedro Carrasco and Rocío Jurado) has been “sentenced”, without acknowledging any of the guarantees. due process. Different public authorities have participated in the media or social networks supporting the action against this person with their interventions.

The facts that are the object of this media process refer to one of the crimes that is most widely rejected in today’s society, gender violence. It is also one of the subjects in which political parties can obtain the greatest revenue.

Not even the most energetic rejection of the acts committed, the circumstances of the offender, or the vulnerability of the victims can justify a reduction in the guarantee of presumption of innocence, in any case. If the procedural guarantees had a relative validity depending on the type of crime or the circumstances of the crime, the entire criminal procedural system would break.

It is true that responses to certain events, care for victims, the special vulnerability of victims in certain circumstances, must be constantly reviewed and reinforced, as has been happening in recent times in an increasingly effective way. But in the changing and hectic society in which we live, we must have solid foundations, respect the guarantees that we have given ourselves as rules of the game.

Believing and defending something else puts the constitutional and democratic system at serious risk, a solid system that has taken a long time and work to build and is now left in the hands of media interests.

This article has been published in The Conversation