Legal advisor Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif warned those who are about to get married against resorting to borrowing from banks and overburdening themselves with large sums of money to meet requirements that exceed their capabilities, as entering the husband at the beginning of his married life while he is burdened with debts spoils it.

This came within the fifth episode of the “In Our Life Story” program presented on the Emirates platforms today in response to the problem of a reader who says that her husband has accumulated large debts on him that he borrowed in order to meet the conditions and demands of his father in order to agree to marry his daughter, but he did not spare his tongue, insulting and interfering with Their married life.

The reader says, “I married him out of love after a struggle between my family and his family, his family were totally rejecting my family as well, but with his insistence and after suffering we got married despite my father’s incapable and insulting conditions and the words he carried to my mind, because the dowry he requested was very high, a house and a car, and my father was the one who chose House. “

And she adds that “her husband agreed and spent the blood of his heart, and fulfilled all the conditions for her father, and unfortunately all of this was sufficient for my father, as he persisted in insulting him, and he was chastened by words like poison and felt that he had the merit of him on the day that he agreed to our marriage, this is not the beating he was subjected to from my brothers”.

She continues by saying, “The wedding and the honeymoon were among the best days of life, but with the days her husband began to tire of debts and loans that he took in order to fulfill the conditions of her father, and several problems began in his work because most of his colleagues borrowed from most of his colleagues at work, who threw hurtful words to him and put pressure on him.

