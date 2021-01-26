More than 32 years passed until “Víctor”, his literary name, decided to take the step that he could never before: report incest to the political scientist and lawyer Olivier Duhamel, his stepfather and one of the respected intellectuals of the Institute Science Po and May 68 in Paris.

“Victor”, the twin brother of the lawyer and writer Camille Kouchner, is actually Antoine, a 45-year-old man with a family and son of Bernard Kouchner, founder of Doctors without Borders and former Chancellor of France.

During all this time and since 1988 he resisted denouncing that unpronounceable word: incest, which divided his family and her friends, led to the suicide of his mother and his aunt Marie France, an actress. An open secret that no one dared bring to justice.

It was Camille Kouchner, a jurist, his twin, who decided to break with this omerta in “La Casa Grande,” a heartbreaking autobiographical novel. According to her, Victor was sexually assaulted and raped in his teens, for at least two and a half years, by his stepfather, the political scientist and constitutionalist Olivier Duhamel. The book became a legal literary bomb.

Earthquake in the intellectual world

Duhamel resigned from all his positions. The presidency of the National Foundation for Political Science (FNSP), which oversees Sciences Po, also left that of the influence club “Le Siècle” and left its broadcasts on LCI or Europe 1.

The tongues were unlocked. There were too many ministers, former heads of state, academics, who were friends of the intellectual and visited the family mansion facing the sea, in Savary, where the events took place. The “gauche” caviar, the bourgeois “progress” of the Left Bank.

“In our circle, many knew about the actions of Olivier Duhamel,” acknowledged Julian Kouchner, the eldest son of the former chancellor and Victor’s brother.

The first complaint

Victor filed a complaint against Duhamel for the first time on Tuesday, his lawyer announced in a press release.

“In the context of the Duhamel affair, the alleged victim informed, through her lawyer, Dr. Jacqueline Laffont, that she had filed a complaint against her former stepfather, Mr. Olivier Duhamel, after the opening of a preliminary investigation carried out by the Paris Prosecutor’s Office, “his counselor said in a press release. The Paris prosecutor’s office is trying to handle the Duhamel case promptly.

Former French Chancellor Bernard Kouchner, in a 2008 image. His son, at the center of a scandal shaking France. Photo: AFP

Víctor was heard on January 21 by the policemen of the Brigade for the Protection of Minors (BPM), in charge of the investigation opened for “rape and sexual assault by a person with authority over a minor under 15 years.”

During this hearing, he extensively took up the facts revealed by his sister in “La Familia Grande”, published on January 7. In this 200-page autobiographical account, the publication of which “Victor” did not object to, Camille Kouchner accuses Duhamel, a famous and influential political scientist, former MEP, and used to the media, of having sexually assaulted his twin in the late 1980s.

Son of former minister Kouchner, the man, now in his forties, was raised by his stepfather Olivier Duhamel, whom his mother, Evelyne Pisier, had remarried in a left-wing bourgeois intellectual environment and post-68 libertine morality.

Prescribed case?

The renowned political scientist used to break into “Victor’s” room at night, when he was 13 years old, for at least two and a half years, to sexually abuse him. His mother Evelyne Pisier, a former lover of Fidel Castro, was an alcoholic. Duhamel was in charge of the boys, in their family summer home. “Víctor” had announced that he was going to file a complaint against the political scientist and constitutional specialist.

Having passed so many years it is likely that legally the case has prescribed. But since January 5, 2021, when the incest reported by his sister became known, the police seek to reconstruct the facts.

“Víctor” was interrogated in a first open procedure in 2011. But then he refused to file a complaint for these events. “The investigation had been closed,” Paris prosecutor Rémy Heitz said in a statement on January 5, without giving the reasons for this decision.

The lawyer and professor Evelyne Pisier, who died in 2017, was the wife of the renowned intellectual Olivier Duhamel, now accused of incest and rape of her son. Photo: AFP

The new investigation, initiated with the publication of the book, aims to verify that the facts have been well established since 2003, “shed light” on this case and “identify any other potential victim,” according to prosecutor Heitz. Contacted Tuesday by AFP, Frédérique Baulieu, Olivier Duhamel’s lawyer, declined to comment.

The problem is that Duhamel knows too much President Emmanuel Macron, ministers, and intellectuals that they all want to testify against him.

The police listened to Camille Kouchner, his sister and author, relate the events. It was in his room that Victor took refuge after his rapes. It was he who didn’t want to be told her mother, who when she found out, decided to stay with Olivier, her husband, until she committed suicide and abandon their children, adrift.

His actress sister Marie France committed suicide, apparently in her pool, after a battle to protect the boys and demand that her own sister leave Duhamel. It was she who told all her close friends about the incest. They abandoned her. Nobody wanted to get involved.

The government’s position

The case caused a real earthquake in France. A consciousness that touched even the highest peak of the State. “We are listening to you. We believe you,” Macron said this Saturday to the victims of sexual violence in childhood, before detailing on social networks a series of measures to come.

Better supported psychotherapies, better support in school, an evolution of the penal code. Given the wave of testimonies and the uproar generated by Camille Kouchner’s book, the Executive revealed the first measures expected by the associations to better fight against child crime and incest. Social media was filled with cases detailing incest.

Furthermore, a socialist bill aimed at specifically cracking down on incest will be on the menu of the National Assembly on February 18, while the issue has returned to public opinion with the Duhamel case. The text of the deputy of Val-de-Marne, Isabelle Santiago was officially registered this Tuesday in the “niche” reserved for her political group, according to parliamentary sources.

Several people close to Duhamel, accused of having been aware of the events for several years, were peppered by the scandal. The prefect of Ile-de-France, Marc Guillaume, member of the board of directors of the Club “Siècle” and former secretary general of the government, left all the functions in which he worked with Olivier Duhamel.

Former Socialist Justice Minister Elisabeth Guigou has left the chairmanship of the Commission on Incest and Sexual Violence suffered during childhood. The Elysee distanced himself from Olivier Duhamel, the famous political scientist, who was delighted with that presidential candidate, who “was neither of the left nor of the right”, and attended the restaurant La Rotonde in Paris to celebrate his victory.

