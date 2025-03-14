03/13/2025



Updated 03/14/2025 at 03: 07h.





Since last December 2, people who wish stay in most tourist establishments of the countrythey must provide a series of Personal data in compliance with the new registration of travelers of the Ministry of Interior. Among the required information, are: name and surname, sex, ID, nationality, date of birth, place of habitual residence, telephones, email, number of travelers, relationship relationship and transaction data. However, this new procedure has generated uncertainty among citizens, especially with regard to the Safety of your personal data. Given this concern, Miguel Ángel Mejías, a legal advisor known in social networks as ‘alleged innocent’, has launched a warning on a practice that considers illegally and potentially dangerous.

In the video, shared in his Tiktok account, the legal advisor reveals that, that they ask you “the ID in a hotel to scan, photograph or copy it, it is illegal and dangerous for you.” However, it clarifies that there is a great difference between Show the document and allow a copy his. “Be careful that it is not the same to scan it as to pass it through a data reader,” he says, highlighting that the establishments are only forced to verify the identity of guests and share certain data with the policebut not to store images or copies of the ID.

«« The Citizen Security Law forces the DNI in the hotels for registration to share that data with the police, but the hotels cannot copy your DNI. Report 48/2023 of the Spanish Agency for Data Protection is very clear about it, you cannot make copies of the DNI if there is another way to check the identity, ”explains the lawyer.

The problem warns Mejías, is that the information contained in the DNI can be fraudulently used. “Because with your firm and your photo, which are not necessary data for registration, cybercounts can do everything,” he warns, showing that, from the Identity Supplant until the hiring of services or products in the name of another person, the Risks that a third party has access to these data are high.









The lawyer’s advice

To avoid being victims of this type of practices, Mejías recommends travelers that, in case they are asked for scanning or copying of their ID, ask for a form and leave Proof of data In writing. In addition, it indicates that, if they are will deny access to accommodation For refusing to provide a copy of your document, they must record the conversationask for one Claims sheet and call the police “To raise what happened.” “So you know, if you stay in a hotel, do not let them scan or copy your ID,” concludes the lawyer, urging the population protect your personal information of possible abuse.