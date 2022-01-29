about a few months ago sega began to divest its arcade business in Japan. This is how he ended more than 50 years of history of his participation in that entertainment sector.

It was Sega Sammy, the company that this publisher and developer depends on, the one that made this decision. So he sold 85% of his arcades and entertainment center to the company Genda Inc. But he still had a stake.

COVID-19 finished off Sega’s arcade business

However, this week the remaining 15% was sold to this same company. Even if sega It is not the only arcade operator in Japan, it was one of the most recognized.

For many, it all started with the closing of the Akihabara Building 2 hall, which happened in September 2020. The main reason behind the closing was the expiration of the building’s lease, which was for a fixed term. But so was the COVID-19.

The pandemic caused by this disease put the future of this type of business in uncertainty. The states of emergency, in which the government asked people to go out as little as possible, were a heavy blow.

The drop in tourism also greatly affected these places, which were visited by many foreign fans. Luckily, it seems that despite the above, these entertainment centers will continue to be open to the public.

Genda is left in charge of business and wants to expand

Only there will be some changes. SegaEntertainment will be renamed by Genda . will have the name of Genda GiGO Entertainment and all locations will be changed to GiGO.

The president of the company, Hisashi Kataoka, explained the reason for this change. According to him, it was “to express our gratitude for Sega’s 56-year history and our desire to be an oasis that quenches people’s thirst for real entertainment”.

Kataoka also highlighted ‘we will start with Ikebukuro, Akihabara and Shinjuku. Then to the whole country’. Something that the company intends to continue behind sonic the hedgehog is to continue in the field of arcades.

That in the sense of developing games of this type, manufacturing the machines, and of course, selling them. We will have to see how things go in their old establishments, but now under the new management of Genda.

