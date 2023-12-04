On a journey across time, illuminated by science, from the days of the ancient “Katatib” to the spaces of the “Metaverse” and the horizons of the future, the Green Education Center “Legacy from the Land of Zayed” accompanies school students, as it opens its doors to them as of today.

The center – with which the Ministry of Education is participating in the “COP 28” conference – takes visitors on an educational journey extending over many years, from “Al-Katatib and Al-Mutawa” to the technical education system and “Metaverse”, to learn about the great development that the educational process has witnessed in the UAE. .

The “Legacy from the Land of Zayed” Center highlights the importance of education in addressing climate issues, within the framework of the country’s strategy that continues to follow in the footsteps of the late founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in achieving achievements in the field of preserving the environment, preserving its resources and ensuring Continuity of sustainable development.

At the beginning of this year, the Ministry launched a partnership road map with green education, in cooperation with UNESCO and UNICEF, and it included four main axes: green schools, green curricula, green capabilities, and green complexes, and they form the main pillar of four of the education center’s areas. The Sixth Green District, while the Fifth District focuses on the Green Education Partnership, and the Sixth District includes the main theater, “Zayed’s Legacy.”

Souvenir card

During its tour of the Green Education Center, Emirates Today monitored the mixture between the first education, which was based on the “Katatib”, in which the “Mutawa” played the main role, passing through the first regular school, which was the Al-Ahmadiyya School, and then education developed into accreditation. On electronic systems, then smart education, until it reached the presence of artificial intelligence as part of the educational process, and within the framework of all of that, the Emirati environment, with its purity and developments from before the union until today, was present, and the visitor experiences it and interacts with it.

The journey begins from the first moment of entering the center, with the visitor receiving a souvenir card bearing a picture of the late Sheikh Zayed, showing one of his visits to a school, and following up on the progress of the educational process. The visitor can obtain a “seal” for each wing he visits inside the center.

Various suites

Regarding the center and its various wings, the Activities and Events Specialist at the Department of Government Communication and Educational Media, Noura Ibrahim Al-Hajri, said, “The center’s title (A Legacy from the Land of Zayed) confirms that the state has been interested in sustainability since the days of the founding father. The center also includes a display of the pre-Islamic castle in Al Ain, and the merger was Between sustainability and education, as the center’s components relied on sustainable natural materials.”

Next to the heritage Al-Jahili Castle, a virtual experience organized by the Ministry highlights the effects of climate change on the world, especially the North and South Poles, in addition to the seas, and then on all environments, including the environment of the Emirates. When students visit the center, they live this experience in a way that simulates reality.

The center’s design focuses on organizing corridors in the form of falaj, which are the basis of the irrigation system in the Emirates.

Al-Hajri explained that “the center’s exhibits are divided into two types: one focuses on scientific matters in cooperation with Alef Company, through an electronic screen that displays all information and data on educational facilities in the country, and the educational staff, students, etc., and the second is pavilions or a platform for the main partners.” , Including the Higher Colleges of Technology and the United Arab Emirates University.

Noura Al Hajri:

• The center combines sustainability and education, as its components rely on sustainable natural materials.

Of Emirati nature

The Green Education Center presents “Legacy from the Land of Zayed”, the “Sustainability” game, in cooperation with the Sheikha Salama Foundation, and all elements of the game are from Emirati nature. It is an educational and entertaining experience for learning and exploring the nature of the Emirates.

The center includes a platform for the Ghaf tree that shows its importance and benefits, a pavilion displaying Emirati honey, activities with companies on medium and small projects for citizens, and all environmentally friendly components.