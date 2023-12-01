With the start of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Expo City Dubai, the Green Education Center launched by the Ministry of Education under the title “Legacy from the Land of Zayed” attracted large numbers of visitors who flocked to its various pavilions, To learn about the concepts of sustainability presented by the participating institutions under the umbrella of the centre.

The inauguration of the Green Education Center was an embodiment of the partnership between the Ministry of Education and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Last April, the Ministry announced the “Green Education Partnership” roadmap, focusing on four main axes: green education, green schools, and green communities. And green capacity building.

In the “Green Education” area at the center, visitors interacted with many discussion and awareness sessions that addressed several topics related to education and climate, while in the “Green Schools” area they viewed models and designs for environmentally friendly schools and universities, while providing interesting interactive displays to enhance public awareness. Visitors with concepts of sustainability.

As for the “Green Capabilities” area, they will learn about the role of educational institutions in adopting a comprehensive approach to enhance the capabilities of adapting to climate change, in addition to highlighting the role of efforts to integrate the topics of climate change, environment, and sustainable development into school curricula.

In the “Green Communities” area, the center hosts a package of community initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable practices in education, while highlighting successful models of partnerships between schools and communities that support sustainable development goals.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Education had announced, during the launch of the center, the organization of about 46 dialogue sessions, in addition to cooperation with about 40 international partners to organize more than 30 events and projects, on education and climate issues, throughout the days of the “COP 28” conference. .

According to the Ministry, the center is expected to host more than 1,000 visitors and 500 students daily, bringing the number of attendees over the course of the conference to more than 18,000 participants, which confirms the extent of global interest in the role of education in sustainability issues.