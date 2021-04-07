A match leftist environmentalist, opposed to a highly controversial mining project, won Tuesday’s legislative elections in Greenland, an autonomous Danish Arctic territory.

Thus, a large-scale mining project that could make Greenland the largest western producer of rare earths seems buried after the socialist triumph in the autonomous elections and the rejection of the majority of the population.

The Inuit Ataqatigiit (Inuit Community, IA), opponent of the project, won with 36% the elections this Tuesday and could head for the second time an Executive, unseating the Social Democrat Siumut, who has governed the rest of the legislatures since the entry into force of autonomy in 1979.

Thirty years later, the Greenlanders passed another Statute that recognizes the right of self-determination and, since then, the discussion has been how to secure income for independenceas Denmark contributes half of its gross domestic product.

The mineral and oil wealth of the subsoil appeared as the most obvious source, but expectations collapsed due to the economic crisis and the high cost of extraction difficulties in a country with 80% of its surface covered by ice.

Australian Greenland Minerals’ mining project (with Chinese capital) promises hundreds of jobs and annual tax revenue of 200 million euros, But it has divided society over the possible environmental effects of storing radioactive material.

IA leader Múte B. Egede made it clear: “We said we would stop the Kuannersuit project and voters have said they are against it. You have to listen to the people. It will not be done. “

“I see difficult another way out that is not the closing, the population has spoken clearly and the IA has won in a resounding way, “says Sara Olsvig, a researcher at the University of Greenland and leader of that party between 2014 and 2018.

His position on the project is the main cause of the victory, which explains that he has also won the mayor’s office in the affected area, but the desire for stability Greenlanders after years of scandals and snap elections has been key, Olsvig believes.

Ulrik Pram, from the Danish Institute for International Studies, also points out that the IA is the one that has been most interested in the social problems of the island of two million square kilometers and 56,400 inhabitants, an issue that has had weight in the campaign.

End of the mining adventure?

The closure of the project, in the public hearing phase, does not imply the end of Greenland’s mining adventure, says Pram, recalling that the IA only opposes those in which uranium and other radioactive elements are extracted as derived material.

Olsvig is of the same opinion, who does not believe that the closure will scare away the mining companies, which in 2011 accepted a clause that allows the withdrawal of an extraction permit if a political majority supports it.

The Greenlandic Parliament repealed in 2013 the ban on extracting materials radioactive by-products by a narrow majority, with the Siumut ruling, a factor that Olsvig believes has contributed to creating “instability” in mining policy.

Greenland’s great wealth of rare earths should remain attractive enough, given the importance of these elements for the electronics and arms industry, as well as the interest of the West in reducing its dependence on China.

And independence?

The end of Kuannersuit and the corresponding loss of income act as a brake on the independence of Denmark, option that defends the majority of parties, including the IA, although they differ in how and when.

“There has been a recalibration. Most want to be independent but without losing standard of living. In recent years a rhetoric has dominated to set a date, but the voters do not think of independence for tomorrow, but before there is economic and human development“says Pram.

Olsvig believes that development can be promotedor “more sustainable and organic”, for mining and other sectors, that focuses on improving elements of the welfare state such as education.

Experts agree that the change of government will not affect the strategy abroad: as was evident in 2019 when US President Donald Trump proposed to buy the island, Greenland is open to investment, no matter where it comes from.

Denmark, which controls foreign policy but must involve Greenland in issues that affect it, prevented the entry of Chinese capital in 2018 to modernize the island’s airports, key to boosting tourism, but that will not affect the upcoming opening of a Greenlandic trade office in Beijing.

The partners

Along with the IA, another of the parties that stood out the most in the campaign against the Kuannersuit mine was the centrist Naleraq, the most radical in the independence line and with which he would have a majority, but the differences in fishing policy (which represents 90 % of exports) pose doubts about a future coalition government.

Pram alludes to that since the Naleraq is committed to a hard line of “greenlandization” as points of contention, although it is the most obvious option, since the social liberal Demokratiit, with whom the IA already ruled in 2009-13, He has been a strong defender of the mining project.

The desire to form a stable government may, however, cause the IA to follow a “pragmatic” line, adding Demokratiit, the great loser of the elections, and the liberal Attasut, contrary to the project, a center-left coalition Executive.

“I think it can work. When a study was presented in the last debate showing that 71% of Greenlanders opposed the mine, the Demokratiit leader said that I would listen to the wishes of the population“says Olsvig.

