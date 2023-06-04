An Arab spoiled a relationship between two brothers, after he recorded and leaked a conversation of the plaintiff with another person, and sent it to a third Gulf citizen, which caused him to offend and harm his reputation, and harm his relationship with his brother, as the Public Prosecution in Ras Al Khaimah charged the accused with using an information technology method ( Whatsapp) in the attack on the privacy of the plaintiff and another.

A civil court of first instance ordered the defendant to pay the plaintiff 10,000 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages incurred.

The case papers stated that what the defendant did caused serious material, moral and moral harm to the plaintiff, in addition to his psychological and moral condition that he suffered as a result of the defendant’s act, which he was criminally indebted to, and that it caused him to spoil the plaintiff’s relationship with his brother (a businessman), and he obtained this from I heard him, due to recording the conversation and sending it via “WhatsApp” to another, and he must request the plaintiff to order the defendant to oblige the defendant to pay him 25 thousand dirhams in compensation for all material, psychological and moral damages, due to the defendant’s attack on his privacy, according to what is established. By final judgment. According to the operative ruling of a civil court of first instance, the court established the criminal conviction of the defendant, according to the penal order issued by the criminal court, through which it ordered, after the defendant’s confession in presence, to fine him 10,000 dirhams for the charge ascribed to him.

She explained that the court concludes that the penal order, unlike the penal ruling, has no authority that the civil courts are bound by, even if it is final. Whether or not the plaintiff sustained damages, as the Public Prosecution referred the defendant to court based on a communication submitted by the plaintiff, and charged him with using information technology means to attack the privacy of the plaintiff and another person, by recording a conversation that took place between them, divulging it, and sending it to another Khaleeji. She added that the defendant requested the termination of the case through the penal order, without denying the charge attributed to him, and accordingly the court concludes that the error against the defendant has been proven.

She indicated that the plaintiff suffered moral damage represented in his feeling of sadness and disappointment, due to the defendant’s assault on his privacy, by disclosing a conversation via “WhatsApp”, with what the court considers that the moral damage is fixed, and that the request for compensation for it came on the basis of reality and law, obligating him to respond to his request. And the court finds an amount of 10 thousand dirhams as compensatory compensation for the plaintiff for the material and moral damage he suffered.