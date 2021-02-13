Among so many speculations, leaks and rumors about future purchases, an alleged leak has emerged that would confirm the Xbox acquisition of Techland and Dying Light 2. Last year, Microsoft made its largest acquisition yet, with ZeniMax Media and its subsidiaries like Bethesda. It was just the latest in a string of high-profile studio acquisitions to bolster the future Xbox Series X game lineup.

However, even as the deal with ZeniMax was finalized, Microsoft made it clear that it would continue to aggressively pursue future acquisitions. And one New leak may reveal Xbox acquisition of Techland and Dying Light 2. In fact, several rumors last year suggested that Xbox was negotiating in Poland with a studio. Many signed up for the Bloober Team. But now they are also pointing to Teechland as a possible candidate.

A leak would confirm Xbox’s acquisition of Techland and Dying Light 2

YouTuber Jeremy “ACG” Penter stated on the Defining Duke podcast that Microsoft is looking to buy an exclusive video game by 2021. In the process of doing so, Microsoft would also acquire the developer and publisher of this game. however, it does not say Techland specifically. The reporting of the Xbox acquisition of Techland and Dying Light 2 comes from a second leaker calling himself Shpeshal Ed on Twitter.

Shpeshal ed He said that after “investigating” they discovered that ACG, the Defining Duke podcast, was talking about Techland. The video game ACG was referring to would also be Dying Light 2. Shpeshal. As many know, rumors about the effort of Microsoft to acquire a studio from Poland have been circulating as of the end of 2019. However, no specific acquisitions or studies were mentioned along the way. Now the rumor has returned with a clear focus. Again, this is nothing more than speculation to be taken with a grain of salt.