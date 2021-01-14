A leak seems to confirm the rumor we published about GTA 6. That’s right, yes this is true, GTA 6 will have a female protagonist. It turns out that in recent weeks we have had daily rumors and leaks regarding the future of GTA 6. Various reports say that the game will be released in 2021, and others that the game will be episodic. The latest leak comes from youtuber LegacyKillaHD, who shared on twitter that he was sure about the veracity of the rumor of the protagonist for GTA 6.

The source of LegacyKillaHD claim is not cited, but it’s supposed to be someone “knowledgeable”, and they allegedly confirmed the rumor to LegacyKillaHD “a few years ago”. This of course makes this alleged leak unsafe. Still, the leaker appears to be quite confident in his informant.

The leak says GTA 6 will have a female lead, but not only this one. Like Grand Theft Auto 5, it will feature multiple protagonists. As such, the female lead will likely not be the only one in the game. This is reflected in the rumor that led LegacyKillaHD to address the issue in the first place, shared by the MrBossFTW YouTube channel. MrBossFTW said that Grand Theft Auto 6 will have multiple leads, confirming both a female and a male lead.

It should be said that none of these alleged leaks have been confirmed. They are leaks that come from anonymous or untrustworthy people, and since LegacyKillaHD says they received their leaked information years ago, it becomes unreliable. Even if Rockstar had plans to a female lead for Grand Theft Auto 6, he might have changed his plans several times in the last few years. The other rumor that LegacyKillaHD addresses in its tweet is the leak of the call “Americas Project”.

This leak claims that Grand Theft Auto 6 will take place in multiple different locations, including Liberty City from Grand Theft Auto 3. LegacyKillaHD said this rumor is also true, again confirmed a few years ago. As for when fans will discover the truth of the rumor that GTA 6 will have a female lead and everyone else, it may still be some time.

