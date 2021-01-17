A leak suggests that the next Assassin’s Creed will be located in the middle east. The leak comes to us through an Insider who through 4Chan leaked an image that he says is a sample of the concept map for the next Assassin’s Creed. In addition to this, he gave us a list of interesting facts about the next game in the Ubisoft saga, including, in addition to the general location, particular sites of interest in the game, and data about its playability.

It is well known that Ubisoft is a company to which information about its games is often leaked, it is almost a custom that we know in advance details of its future unannounced projects. And we have heard several rumors about the next Assassin’s Creed, among which its possible release date.

Assassin’s Creed is one of the most popular sagas in video game history. Among the many games that make up its long history, there was already a game that was developed in the East, including India, China and Russia. Assassin’s creed The Chronicles is about the lives of three different murderers, each from different countries mentioned. The first part of the game takes place in the year 1526 in the Ming dynasty that ruled China. An assassin named Shao Jun seeks revenge. The second part follows an assassin Arbaaz Mir in the context of the Sikh Empire at war in 1841. And the third part is about an assassin named Nikolai Orelov, which takes place after Red October in Russia.

According to the filtration the next Assassin’s Creed will take place again in the Indian subcontinent, e It will include all of India, Bangladesh and a part of Pakistan. Also, this pretends to be bigger than AC. TIt takes place during the 17th century, and probably includes the Taj Mahal in the game. As for the story, there is some emphasis on the British East India Company as well as the Dutch East India Company, which will be rival factions. Next Assassin’s Creed it’s going to have a female lead, and you won’t be able to choose which genre you want to play with. Also, it will only be for next-gen consoles.

