It’s no secret that lately sony is more than usual going the extra mile to expand the media it offers to its large audience. Among the various new titles being talked about and its new direction towards live services for video games, there are really many innovations that we can expect in production from the Japanese company. To feed the curiosity of the fans Playstation at the moment, however, it is a mysterious leak published by an insider on Twitter, it is a short piece of gameplay of one shooter in Unreal Engine 5.

DuskGolem, a famous leaker who is generally very reliable, after seeing the gameplay he said he had already seen many images of the game featured in the video and that the one shown is nothing more than an old version of the alleged new PlayStation title. The game would be produced in collaboration with XDEV extension and a mysterious yet unknown studio.

An assumption that should not be underestimated is that the shooter shown to us in the leak could be the first part of the series of multiplatform live services programmed by Sony and therefore it is a game that we could also see coming out on pc. Moving away from assumptions, there seem to be many projects connected to the next most talked about news scheduled in the Japanese house Horizonstarting from an online for the original saga up to a new one MMORPGs based on the series.