Probably within a few weeks, if not days, Electronic Arts will officially present EA Sports FC 25 in view of the traditional launch towards the end of summer / beginning of autumn. In the meantime, it seems that a leak has revealed in advance the footballers who will appear on the covers of the game.

Gianluigi Buffon on the cover of the Ultima Edition

The information was later corroborated and shared by Tom Henderson via Insider Gaming, where he claims to have personally seen the covers of the Standard and Ultimate Edition of the game. The latter will include five great champions of the past and present of men’s and women’s football. To be precise, from left to right: Gianluigi Buffon, Aitanan Bonmati, Jude Bellingham, Zinédine Zidane and David Beckham.

Gianluigi Buffon

On this occasion Henderson preferred not to share the images of the covers, however suggesting that if this first information is already starting to leak (remember that a few days ago the details on the release date and prices of the editions were shared), it means that the official announcement with great fanfare by EA Sports is not far away at all. In short, stay tuned to our pages for all the news on EA Sports FC 25.