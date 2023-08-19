Saturday, August 19, 2023, 10:35



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

A leak in the drive pipe of the La Manga sanitation network caused, around 2 in the morning on Friday, a discharge of gray water at kilometer 5, in front of the health center. “We are not aware that it has reached the sea,” said the Councilor for Public Services, María Dolores Ruiz. To prevent residual fluids from being dumped into the sea, municipal workers created sand cordons, although the mayor assures that the discharge has consisted of “a minimal amount on the Gran Vía.”

One of the pumper trucks was used to clean up the area surrounding fire station number 6, which is where the leak occurred. Some passers-by complained of the stench that the incident caused in the area.

The technical teams are still inspecting the network to detect what they assume to be excessive porosity in the delivery pipe in that specific section. “It is difficult to know if it is due to the age of the pipe, since the waste is very acid and that does not help,” explained the mayor. Ruiz pointed out that, if they do not find a major cause of the failure, it will be resolved shortly with the waterproofing of the pore.

The councilor recalled that the City Council plans to award this year a new drinking water supply contract throughout the municipality, which will include the maintenance of the La Manga sanitation network, with “a large investment to replace many kilometers of pipes.” Currently, a maintenance contract for the pumping stations is in force with the company Aquambiente, which will end when the new concessionaire starts operating.

The councilor ruled out that there has been a leak in the submarine outfall, as happened last summer due to an air bubble in the network.