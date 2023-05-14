Image of the oil spill in Santa Perpètua de Mogoda. City hall

A leak has caused this Saturday the spill of around one million liters of palm oil into the Seca stream as it passes through Santa Perpètua de Mogoda (Barcelona), Civil Protection sources have reported. The spill, of which the emergency services have been notified after 11 am today, has occurred for unknown causes from a silo of the company Lípidos Santiga, SA (LIPSA), located on the Ripollet road.

A team from the group of collapsed structures of the Generalitat Fire Department has traveled to the industry to verify that the plant’s silo was not in danger of collapsing. The spilled oil is not toxic and no injuries have been reported in the incident. As a result of this event, the Santa Perpètua City Council has activated the Municipal Emergency Plan.

The City Council reports in a statement that members of the Local Police and workers from the Catalan Water Agency (ACA) are working to prevent the spill from reaching the Seca stream, which has turned yellow, to the Besòs river. “The agents are also investigating other possible effects” due to this spill, the note states.

For their part, the Rural Agents who have worked in the place have indicated that “there is no affectation in the Besòs river” nor is “fauna mortality detected”.

