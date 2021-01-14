Lionel Messi is the leader, but this time not in a scorers table or any record but as a benchmark for the squad. Before Real Sociedad, the Argentine gave a sample of that leadership that is so often questioned for his character and personality.

Leo could not be on Wednesday 13 in the semifinal of the Spain Supercup for a discomfort in the back of the thigh, but anyway he contributed his voice to encourage his teammates, defending and making his role as captain known.

He Barcelona beat on penalties Real society by 3 to 2 and got into the final. Before, Frankie De Jong had opened the scoring but shortly after committed an infraction within the area that Mikel Oyarzábal changed for goal. After the 1-1 in the 90 minutes, they went to extra time but did not take advantage, and the definition came from the penalty spot.

The hug between 10 and 1. Ter Stegen was key on penalties. (AP photo)

In those hot moments the captain came into action. La Pulga, who was watching the game from the stands of the New Archangel Stadium, went down to encourage his teammates before the definition. He encouraged and motivated and – thanks to a brilliant Ter Stegen, who contained the shot of Oyarzábal, who until then had scored all 17 thrown as a professional – reached the final of the Super Cup.

Messi’s attitude has a value and a message: make their teammates and the Culé fan feel that he is committed to them. A leadership that shaped him over time.

The Argentine was left out of the semifinal due to an injury and watched the game from the audience. (photo REUTERS)

After the victory, those led by Ronald Koeman they got into the end of the Super Cup and they wait for their rival: Real Madrid or Athletic Bilbao, which define their quota this Thursday the 14th from the 17th. And everything indicates that Barsa would recover its star in search of another cup.