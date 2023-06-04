At the age of 13, Zoraide Gomes emigrated, alone, from the northeast of Brazil to the city of Rio de Janeiro, in the southeast. By hitch, she traveled more than 2,400 kilometers. “When I left Praia do Janga (Pernambuco), where I grew up on water, flour and coconut, I was beginning to flee poverty”, she says.

Once in Rio de Janeiro, he ended up living in the favelas. There he found a roof and networks of contacts that allowed him to get a job. “As a maid for rich people in Leblon [exclusivo barrio carioca], I continued poor and without rights”, he explains. However, in the Morro dos Prazeres favela he found part of his identity. Today, at 51, Gomes is known as Cris dos Prazeres. She carries out sustainability projects in various favelas in Brazil, such as Rocinha, considered the largest in Latin America; or Maré, seen from the plane just before landing in Rio.

Gomes, though busy with multiple initiatives, is always there. An example of this is a leadership empowerment program in which she participated with students from organizations such as the World Bank, the Government of Canada or the British Columbia Institute of Technology. To complete the program and gain membership in LEAD, a consultative body to the United Nations, students had to collaborate with favela leaders like Cris. Thus, on the one hand, the leaders of these organizations assimilated the theory studied. On the ground, through practice, they learned to make differentiating projects. On the other hand, young people from the favelas were empowered, acquiring relevant connections and visibility for their own initiatives. “Although the word empower has been prostituted, I do believe that the path to real and transformative impact is to empower,” she muses. “It gives us the connections to improve our lives.”

Cris dos Prazeres has founded some NGOs (Bow, need to be) and is a reference in authentic impacts. Your project Recycling recycled between 1% and 4% of Rio’s waste in 2016, according to a investigation from the local Pontifical Catholic University. “Our driving force is dialogue. In community, we create, implement and maintain Reciclação. The collection and recycling process is collaborative and respectful of nature. Those who lead the system put nature in chests under their considered logic developed”, they say between quotation marks with their hands. “This logic is misleading, consumerist, selfish, and destroys planets and people.”

This community leader, who doesn’t like the title, is intellectually as active as her projects. She goes through many spheres: Government, Silicon Valley multinationals, universities… “We receive students from places like Harvard. They introduce themselves saying that they want to help us improve our lives, describing leadership as collaborative either compassionate, with verbiage such as sustainability, social entrepreneurship, impact measurement and indicators… I know these ideas. They want to help from the beginnings that create the problems. I usually can’t stand it, and I end up asking: How do you perceive the idea of ​​’humanity’? Can you feel it? Can you listen and collaborate, but really?

I have suffered prejudice for being black and poor, it would not be fair for me to be prejudiced towards the rich Cris dos Prazeres, Brazilian activist

“The students who come here are good people,” he says. “But their education makes them unaware of their arrogance and of the direct relationship between material wealth and human poverty: for some to accumulate so much, others live in misery. They come conditioned to colonize us with their enterprising, meritocratic and numerical perception of the world. They don’t realize that here they have to learn humanity, collaboration, collective thinking, generosity, respect and true compassion, not from PowerPoint”.

Living the experience of collaborating on the ground has truly contributed to humanizing the students. “Sharing moments face to face rebuilds perceptions of the other”. Something changes in them, she assures. And also in her. “These experiences have given me great friends and allies. I have suffered prejudice for being black and poor, it would not be fair for me to be prejudiced towards the rich. But we must recognize the inhuman system that has germinated in the universities, led by the rich. The poor, unfortunately, have little influence on the design of the social system”, she points out.

Although his speech is permeated by critical thoughts and a sharp awareness of reality, Cris dos Prazeres, always smiling, exudes empathy and strength in his words and actions. “I am very happy. asphalt [la parte formal de la ciudad] He doesn’t understand why we’re happy here,” he reflects. “I have climbed a lot of favela hills with jugs of water on my head because there was no supply. With purchases because they do not deliver. Carrying construction material because the cars do not fit in our narrow alleys… This strengthens you because it forces you to be clear, every day, that you can fend for yourself. I do not need to inherit from the family the ability to buy hours from third parties. It does not affect us so much that society, companies, governments, cooperation agencies and external NGOs, deep down, ignore us. Feeling the strength of oneself brings with it the ability to do, and happiness. There are no antidepressants here.”

This is the eighth article in the series ‘Relationships with communities and informal popular knowledge: central pillars to transform towards authentic sustainability’. Leonardo Martins Dias It carries out sustainability projects and researches on a more authentic sustainability, with a focus on education.

