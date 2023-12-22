A prominent leader of the Al-Shabaab terrorist movement was killed in Somalia, accused of planning attacks, including an attack targeting a US-Kenyan military base in eastern Kenya, according to what the Somali Ministry of Information announced.

The United States had offered a financial reward of ten million US dollars to anyone who would contribute to the arrest of Muallem Ayman, a leader in the extremist movement linked to the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda.

A post by the Minister of Information, Dawud Aweys, on the “X” platform stated, “It was confirmed that the prominent leader of the Al-Shabaab movement, Maalim Ayman, was killed in a joint operation by the Somali National Army, with the support of American forces, on December 17.”

The minister continued, “Ayman was responsible for planning several terrorist attacks in Somalia and in neighboring countries.”

On Tuesday, the US military command in Africa (AFRICOM) confirmed in a statement that it had killed “a leader of the Al-Shabaab movement” in an air strike launched “in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia” on December 17 near the city of “Jalab” in southern Somalia, without giving any details. more details.

Ayman’s teacher, according to Washington, is the commander of the “Ayman Army” unit in the extremist Al-Shabaab movement and the mastermind of an attack carried out on January 5, 2020 against a US-Kenyan military base known as “Camp Simba” in Manda Bay near the tourist island of Lamu in eastern… Kenya, close to the border with Somalia.

Three Americans and four members of the terrorist Al-Shabaab movement were killed in the attack.

According to a study conducted last year by Georgetown University, Al-Shabaab created a “right-wing army” unit with the aim of invading Kenya.

The unit is responsible for regular attacks in northeastern Kenya.