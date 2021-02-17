The leader linked to the ruling party and close to La Cámpora, Diego Molea, is heading to preside over the Council of the Magistracy, the body that is in charge of controlling, judging and sanctioning judges. A few hours before the authorities are renewed – it will be this Thursday from 11 am – Molea, the counselor representing the academics, already has the seven votes necessary to replace the current president, Judge Alberto Lugones. Thus, Kirchnerism will guarantee itself to continue to maintain control of a key body in the midst of the battle that has been unfolding against Justice.

Molea is rector of the University of Lomas de Zamora, vice president of the Temperley Athletic Club and part of the ruling bloc within the Council that is made up of the representative of the Executive power, Geronimo Ustarroz, Senators Mariano Recalde and María Inés Pilatti Vergara, Deputy Vanesa Siley and the judge and current Alberto Lugones.

In order to stay with the presidency – it has to reach seven votes – the ruling party will add the support of the deputy Lavagnista and Graciela Camaño. “We already have those votes, if the opposition does not want to support Molea’s candidacy, we are still going to stay with the presidency,” they warn in the ruling party.

For 15 days, the Council opened negotiations between the two blocs to try to add more support behind the figure of Molea. The pledge of exchange focuses on the distribution of commissions. The opposition seeks to remain in control of two key commissions, the Administration Commission and the Discipline and Prosecution Commission. The latter is one of the most important, since it is the one in charge of judging and sanctioning the judges.

In principle, there is already an agreement for the Administration: It would continue to be handled by Diego Marías, the representative of the lawyers who responds to the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

One of the virtual meetings of the Council of the Magistracy.

But the ruling party does not want to know anything with the names that the opposition proposed to manage the Discipline commission. There the PRO deputy Pablo Tonelli and the UCR senator, Silvia Giacoppo, signed up. “If those are the candidates, we are not going to give it to them,” they say from the ruling party. They maintain that Tonelli and Giacoppo have a “tough” opponent profile and they fear that from there they will promote and speed up proceedings against judges related to Kirchnerism.

Although it has not yet been defined, one option that the ruling party was considering was to offer the presidency of the Disciplinary Commission to Judge Ricardo Recondo, who is part of the opposition bloc, but with nuances. On several occasions he voted aligned with the ruling party.

The truth is that the figure of Recognized at the head of the Disciplinary Commission generates a certain distrust. It is not usual for it to be handled by the representatives of the judges because it is precisely in charge of investigating complaints against the magistrates and applying sanctions.