For Kirchnerism, November 2018 was a key month: after a move that involved the main swords of La Cámpora and the Peronist opposition, the opposition snatched a chair from Cambiemos in the Magistracy Council and changed the composition of the body . It was, according to the hard wing K, the genesis of the unit that culminated in the triumph of the Frente de Todos a year later.

One of those who played his cards with Kirchnerism in that maneuver was Diego Molea, the academic advisor who until that moment had a pendular link between the ruling party and the opposition and who after that move devoted himself to strengthening his relationship with two of the main camper leaders in the judicial field: the minister Eduardo “Wado” by Pedro and Gerónimo Ustarroz, representative of the Executive Power in the council, both of daily arrival and without intermediaries to Cristina Kirchner, who today consider it their own.

Molea is about to capitalize its shares. According to official sources entrusted to Clarín, in the replacement of authorities scheduled for within two weeks the leader is heading to preside over the council, a crucial body that is responsible, among other powers, for the selection and removal of judges, and that the The multiplicity of terminals of the opposition bloc would give the ruling party, made up of seven members, the possibility of bringing together nine. That is, the two thirds necessary to appoint and accuse the magistrates.

Former Duhaldista – from the hand of Gustavo Ferri, former son-in-law of the former president, he had access to Olivos during those years – Molea joined the PJ in 2003, with the landing of Néstor Kirchner in the Casa Rosada. At that time he began a rapid ascent at the University of Lomas de Zamora, whose rector’s office he has controlled for years, until he arrived first at the local Bar Association and then at the Buenos Aires Magistracy Council. He surrounded himself, for example, with Anibal Fernandez, also welcome to Justice.

Molea had as much ability to rub shoulders with the judicial world as to change political space: from 2013 to 2015 he sheltered under Sergio Massa, He returned to Kirchnerism, entered the Magistracy having good harmony with part of the Macrismo and permanently stopped next to La Cámpora after November 2018.

Without forgetting that he had had strong clashes with the group he leads Maximum Kirchner, both politically and academically as well as professionally: in 2012 he won the presidency of the Lomas Bar Association with nearly 70% of the votes, imposing himself on the list promoted by the camper Julián Alvarez, then Secretary of Justice of the Cristina government.

Last year the agency had a magnifying glass over the process of transfer of the chambermaids Leopoldo Bruglia and Pablo Bertuzzi -whose call for competition for their replacements was already started before the end of 2020-, the return of Eduardo Farah -sponsored by the operator Javier Fernández- to the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber and the selection of Roberto Boico, the lawyer who defended the vice president in the case for the pact with Iran, for the same instance of the courts of Comodoro Py.

The maneuver around Bruglia and Bertuzzi, which caused a deep malaise among the ruling party, the Judiciary and the opposition, was cranked by Ustarroz, who raised the idea to Cristina Kirchner and the Casa Rosada. Molea, of sincere dialogue with Ricardo Lorenzetti, actively collaborated in the authorship of the plan.

The anointing of the academic advisor, which in the ruling party takes as a fact, occurs in the midst of a process of tense calm in the opposition space, which was exposed in the votes around Farah and Boico towards the end of last year.

Juan Manuel Culotta and Ricardo Recondo, representatives of the judges, are joined by Deputy Pablo Tonelli -convers frequently with Mauricio Macri-, Senator Silvia Giacoppo -responds to Governor Gerardo Morales-, Diego Marías -as referenced in Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Diego Santilli- and Carlos Matterson, a Cordovan leader very close to Daniel Angelici. The varied offer of opposition political actors makes Juntos por el Cambio uneasy.

Kirchnerism – made up of Vanesa Siley, Alberto Lugones, María Inés Pilatti Vergara, Mariano Recalde and incidentally Graciela Camaño, as well as Ustarroz and Molea – rejoices in that sense with breaking the unity of that block. “They, for now, six together are no more”, they are excited.

