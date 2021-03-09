The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance ordered a lawyer to return 10,000 dirhams to his client while obliging him to pay her 5,000 dirhams in compensation for the damages she suffered.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against a lawyer, requesting the ruling obligating him to pay her an amount of 110,000 dirhams in compensation for the material, moral and moral damages she suffered, indicating that she entered into with him as a lawyer a lawyer contract to institute a compensation case due to the damage she suffered as a result of insulting anyone Persons were entitled to her, and she paid the entire agreed fee of 10 thousand dirhams, but the compensation lawsuit was not filed without justification, and the amount of the fees was not refunded despite her request for it to be refunded, which forced her to file a complaint with the Lawyers Disciplinary Committee and he was suspended from practicing the legal profession. For three months.

The court stated in the merits of the ruling that it is documented that the plaintiff’s attorney (her husband) signed a lawyer fee agreement with the defendant and paid for attorney fees agreed upon in full, so that the latter file a lawsuit demanding compensation for the benefit of the plaintiff, but he did not implement his obligation, and the court ruled to bind the plaintiff He must return to the plaintiff an amount of 10,000 dirhams, pay her 5,000 dirhams, and oblige the defendant to pay fees and expenses of the case, and reject all other requests.





