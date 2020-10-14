During her Senate confirmation process this week, Justice Amy Coney Barrett has promised that she will follow the text of the law in cases that come before her when it comes to the Supreme Court. Barrett, a staunch Catholic fundamentalist opposed to abortion, thus sidestepped Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein’s question about the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling, which protects the constitutional right to abortion and is binding on all appeals courts.

A lawyer, jurist and academic, the judge nominated by President Trump to the Supreme Court is, at 48 years old, a competent jurist who has reached the highest peaks of the judiciary based on her work. Its success, however, is due to the valuable support of conservative lobbyists for the promotion of right-wing magistrates to judicial posts.

The federal judge of the Seventh Circuit of the Court of Appeals, one of the favorites of the Christian right and social conservatives, is this week in full confirmation by the Senate, with a Republican majority, which is trying to fill the vacancy to the Supreme Court with a express process before the November elections; an infraction of the rule of not doing this type of operations in years of presidential election.

THE KEY: Lawsuit behind the polls. A legal expert, she worked with Republicans on the ‘Bush vs. Gore ‘, who gave the first electoral victory in 2000

Married to lawyer Jesse M. Barrett, a partner in the SouthBank Legal group, with whom she was a colleague as a law professor at the University of Notre Dame, the judge combines her professional work with that of the mother of seven children, two of them adopted in Haiti. , and the youngest with Down syndrome. An expert in civil procedure, Constitutional Law, and legal interpretation, Barrett was focused on teaching for years. He also became a member of the right-wing Federalist Society, which trains conservative lawyers and judges.

The magistrate will most certainly be confirmed this week making her the sixth Catholic judge of the Court’s nine seats, a drastic turnaround on a judicial bench traditionally occupied by Protestant men. She will also be the third Supreme Court justice who in 2000 worked for the Republicans – through the corporate law firm Baker Botts – in the ‘Bush vs. Gore’ case, which decided the elections at the time and handed the victory to the Republican party. It is an issue that has fueled fears that Trump, in the event of post-election litigation, could use the high court to invalidate the recount and establish his victory in a reissue of those elections.

Like the current president of the Supreme Court, John Roberts, who operated in the shadows as an advisor to the then governor of Florida, Jeb Bush; and Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who was part of Bush’s legal team to stop the counting of votes in Florida, justices have been favored in the judicial circuit with preeminent positions as a reward for their loyalty to the party.

The ‘People of Praise’



Barret, who belonged to a charismatic Christian faith group known as the People of Praise, took part in a campaign of religious activism by an anti-abortion group against a family planning clinic. The ‘People of Praise’, a fundamentalist community distinct from the majority in the conventional Catholic faith, is governed by a belief center that would be comparable to that of Opus Dei, or saving the distance, Scientology. Its members are under the supervision of a more “spiritually mature” person who is called the “guide.”

It is a parachurch community of about 1,700 members based in South Bend, Indiana, of which Judge Barrett was an active member and led the pastoral indoctrination of women’s groups. This movement, where 90% of its members are Catholic, has been accused of brainwashing, promoting groupthink on spiritual, material and financial matters, as well as promoting female subjugation.

Her connection with such a religious community led the judge to live for several years before marrying in a communal home exclusively for single men and women, where they lived together before marriage. In it, residents must voluntarily submit to a guide in charge of confirming whether the marriage has the good omens required to take place. The association emphasizes submission and obedience and is distinguished by its intense sessions of prayer and discussion, although some former followers have also reported frenzied episodes of exorcism.