A lawyer filed a civil lawsuit before the Ras Al Khaimah Courts to demand financial compensation, after he was acquitted of threatening a Gulf man via WhatsApp, where a full civil court ruled to reject the case for abuse of the right to litigate in it.

In detail, the plaintiff submitted a case sheet, in which he demanded that the defendant be obligated to pay him a compulsory compensation for the material and moral damages he suffered, after the defendant falsely reported to the relevant authorities that the plaintiff had threatened him with text messages, for the purpose of harming him, which caused He was arrested at the police station, his freedom was restricted, and he was prevented from traveling until the investigations were completed.

He explained that the Criminal Court had ruled his innocence of the accusation attributed to him, due to the lack of elements of the crime, and because the words he sent to the defendant did not come under threat of punishable by law.

He indicated that he worked as a lawyer and legal advisor for 30 years, enjoys a good reputation, and owns several companies outside and inside the country, and that the report submitted against him by the defendant caused him material and moral damages.

It was stated in the text of a full civil court that the legislator established the principle of non-liability for the damages that arise from the legitimate use of the right, and defined four criteria for the unlawful use of the right. Every interest in using the right in a way that harms others when the right holder is aware, and the second is that the use of the right is for the purpose of achieving an unlawful interest, if it is intended to violate a provision of Islamic Sharia law or the law, or if its realization is inconsistent with public order or morals, and the third That the use of the right results in the realization of interests of little importance that are not commensurate with the harm that befalls others, and the fourth is that a person exceeds in using his right what is customary and customary among people.

She explained that the right to litigate is guaranteed to everyone, and to resort to the judiciary to defend the right protected by law, and she pointed out that it is legally established that whoever uses his right in a legitimate use is not responsible for the harm that results from that, and that the use of the right is legitimate unless it is intended only to harm others This cannot be achieved unless every interest in using the right has been used.

She added that the court established that the defendant had used his legitimate right to inform the police of the message sent to him by the plaintiff via WhatsApp, in adherence to his claim, and the papers were empty indicating his deviation from the use of this right to the extent of litigation or obstinacy with intent Harm the plaintiff.

She explained that the plaintiff had not provided evidence of the existence of this intention with the defendant as soon as he was informed of the incident, and the papers were vacant to benefit this, which concluded with which the court concluded that there was no error or abuse from the defendant in using his right to inform and litigate constitutionally guaranteed for all, The pillars of responsibility for the harmful act also collapse with it.

It stated that the lawsuit for compensation was filed against a basis of reality and the law, and with it the court ruled to reject the case and to oblige the plaintiff to pay the fees and expenses.





