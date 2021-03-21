A lawyer filed a civil case before the Ras al-Khaimah Courts, to demand financial compensation, after he was acquitted of the accusation of threatening a Gulf man via WhatsApp, where a full civil court ruled to dismiss the case, for abuse of the right to litigate in it.

In detail, the plaintiff submitted a case sheet, in which he demanded that the defendant be obligated to pay him compensation for the material and moral damages he suffered, after the defendant informed the relevant authorities that the plaintiff had threatened him with text messages, to harm him, which caused his arrest in the center. Police, and restricting his freedom, and preventing him from traveling until the completion of the investigations.

The plaintiff stated that the criminal court had ruled his innocence of the accusation attributed to him, due to the lack of elements of the crime, and because the words he sent to the defendant did not come under threat of punishable by law.

He indicated that he worked as a lawyer and legal advisor for 30 years, enjoys a good reputation, and owns several companies outside and inside the country, and that the communication submitted against him caused material and moral damages to him.

And it was stated in the statement of a civil court that the court established that the defendant had used his legitimate right to inform the police of the message sent to him by the plaintiff through WhatsApp, in adherence to his claim, and the papers were empty, indicating his deviation from the use of this right to an extent. Held in litigation, or obstinacy with the intention of harming the plaintiff.

She explained that the plaintiff did not provide evidence of the existence of this intention with the defendant as soon as he was informed of the incident, and the papers were empty of evidence to that effect, which leads the court to the absence of error or abuse from the defendant in using his right to report and litigate that is constitutionally guaranteed for all, and it collapses With him the pillars of responsibility for the harmful act.

She stated that the lawsuit for compensation was filed against a basis of reality and the law, and with it the court ruled to reject the case, and to oblige the plaintiff to pay fees and expenses.





