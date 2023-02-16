Tijuana, BC- Armed subjects shot a lawyer to death in a mobile taco stand located in the vicinity of the Angeles Hospital in the Tijuana River Zone. During the armed attack, a woman was injured, whose identity remains confidential.

According to local media, the lawyer responded to the name of Víctor Hugo N, who was defending David López Jiménez, alias “El Cabo 20”, who is being held as the alleged perpetrator of the murder of photojournalist Margarito Martínez Esquivel.

The murder occurred around 3:00 p.m. this Thursday at the food stall called “Tacos Varios” that is located on Paseo de los Héroes and Mulegé avenues, almost in front of a well-known hospital.

After the crime, a strong police mobilization was unleashed in the area to catch the alleged murderers, however, this generated panic among the population. After a few minutes, the municipal agents arrested a suspect a few meters from the facilities of the Lázaro Cárdenas Federal High School, and next to a well-known restaurant.

The victim of the attack was wearing a red jacket and blue pants, his body was left lying on the floor after receiving six bullet wounds. After the crime, the alleged perpetrators fled and allegedly took refuge in Sam’s Club located in the downtown sector. Inside this place, the police officers seized two firearms.

Given the operations and the proximity of the crime to the educational establishments of the Agua Caliente School Center, the directors chose to lock the students in the classrooms to safeguard their integrity.

Similarly, there was a vehicular chaos in Zona Río due to police mobilization.

Fernando Sánchez González, Secretary of Security, participated in the search operation and told reporters that there are still fugitive accomplices in the murder.