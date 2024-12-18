The long-awaited draw for the 2024 Christmas Lottery is approaching, set as usual for December 22. Like every year, the children of San Ildefonso will announce the lucky numbers at the Teatro Real in Madrid, where the 2,720 million euros at stake will be distributed, which is why Spaniards have been buying tenths for weeks now.

However, this draw is not viewed favorably by everyone. There are those who consider that it is a math trap whose sole objective is to collect taxes. This criticism gains strength every year with voices that question the ethics behind this very popular event.

Among the most critical is Xavi Abat, a well-known lawyer who disseminates legal content through TikTok. In one of his most recent videos, Abat offers four reasons for which he decides not to participate in the Christmas Lottery. Their arguments have generated an intense debate on social networks, reaching thousands of views and reactions.

“They are hidden taxes”

The first reason Abat raises is economic. According to him, the lottery is a “state fiscal excuse to take your money.” The lawyer denounces that, of the 400,000 euros of the jackpot, the State keeps more than 72,000 euros in taxes: “They are hidden taxes,” he says.









The second argument that Abat presents is the lack of coherence of the system. In his opinion, the same State that promotes the Christmas Lottery then combats other forms of gambling. “We must be honest,” he claims. «The State sells you these hidden taxes and promotes the lottery, but it pursues gambling, machines in bars and gambling addiction with laws. “What incongruity!” he says.

Abat also highlights the minimal probability of winning as a third reason. “It’s a statistical issue,” he explains. «The probability of winning the lottery is 0.001%. “It is more likely that a meteorite will fall on your head,” he points out.

Finally, the lawyer offers a deeper reflection. He believes that the lottery encourages a passive mentality in society. “The State wants us to be stupid, relaxed, useless and wants us to believe that if we buy the lottery someone from outside is going to give us the pass to a millionaire life.” For Abat, this message “unconsciously educates people that they cannot do anything for themselves and expect someone from outside to change their lives,” he concludes.