Renting a property is increasingly complex and not only for economic reasons. At present, the greatest fear of any Owner in Spain It is that they think the house. For this reason, there are many owners who make a selection of the tenants before signing the contract.

The objective of this previous filter is to ensure that the people who are going to live in their home continue to pay the monthly fee and, therefore, do not become Inquiokupas. Therefore, the lawyer Andrés Millánknown in social networks such as Lawtips, has indicated in a video Published in your Tiktok profile which clause should bring the agreement to avoid this problem.

The clause you should include in a rental contract to prevent you from operating your home

Andrés Millán indicates that everyone who owns an apartment for rent The last thing he wants is for a tenant to stop paying. Therefore, he explained a series of tricks to shield “as much as possible that the law allows”.

First, the lawyer affirms that the contract must carry a clause that “clearly specify that if the tenant stops paying you, His name can end up in a delinquent file». «The majority of Moorish Okupas Reincididos are going to flee from all this. They do not want to affect them in future rentals or loans. If a candidate refuses first to sign, Bad signal. Better to avoid trouble from the beginning, ”he clarifies.









It is also essential to have a “Imvage insurance”. «As much as filters, there is always a risk. This will save you from scares. It is important that it covers the maximum of monthly payments. He thinks he also presses the insurer for being in a hurry to cast the Mooring. And yes, it will cost you pasta, but He will avoid headaches», Says the professional.

In case of having the “problem on top” and shuning “very long judgments,” the expert advises get to an agreement with people to leave. «Normally, this implies forgiving part or all the debt. It hurts, but it is cheaper than lawyers and months of judgments. What I would not do is pay him to leave, unless it is a minimum amount and compensate, ”he says.

If everything fails and the tenant still does not pay, you have to follow these steps, according to the lawyer: «Send an email claiming the debt. If you don’t answer you, you send you a bureaux. If he still does not pay, he touches judgment and eviction ». However, an inconvenience arises. «Although the judge obliques him to pay more than 80%, he never voluntarily. If you do not pay, you just have to sue you again to seize goods or accounts», He says.