The Al Ain Court of First Instance obligated a woman to pay a lawyer 12,000 dirhams for the remainder of his fees in the lawsuits in which he represented her and obtained rulings in her favor, which included a personal status lawsuit and a divorce lawsuit for damages.

In the details, a lawyer filed a lawsuit against his client, demanding that she pay him 12 thousand dirhams for the rest of the fees, while obligating her to pay 10 thousand dirhams in compensation for material and moral damages incurred as a result of defamation and assault on him, while obligating her to pay legal interest, fees, expenses, and attorney fees, referring to That, according to a fee agreement, they agreed to represent the defendant in a personal status case for 20,000 dirhams, and he fulfilled his obligation to represent her in a personal status appeal case, and he took the necessary care until the court issued in her favor by rejecting the appeal submitted by the husband, and an execution file was recorded on the same appeal He represented the defendant in a new lawsuit, the subject matter of which was divorce for damages, and a divorce was decided in her interest, and the woman did not fulfill her obligation to pay the rest of the fees agreed upon. The fee agreement, a copy of the power of attorney, and copies of judgments, notes and documents indicating his presence on behalf of the defendant, while the defendant did not submit any memorandum to respond to the lawsuit.

In the reasoning behind the ruling, the court stated that, according to the decision of the law regulating the legal profession and legal advice, the lawyer has the right to receive fees for the work he performs within the limits of his agency, and he has the right to meet the expenses he spends that are required by the conduct of the cases or the work for which he is assigned, and he must The fee contract shall be written by any means prior to the performance of the work agreed upon, and the fees shall be due in accordance with this contract.

The court indicated that it was proven that, according to a lawyer’s fees agreement, the defendant agreed with the plaintiff that the latter would represent her in a personal status suit for a fee of 20,000 dirhams, and the plaintiff decided to implement his obligation to represent the defendant in the lawsuit until judgments were issued in her favor, and then the right was decided. In her claim for the remainder of the agreed-upon fees, and the plaintiff insisted on paying the defendant 8,000 dirhams of the claimed amount, and kept 12,000 dirhams in her debt, and therefore the lawsuit within the limits of this amount is valid and proven, and the plaintiff must respond to his request.

The court rejected the plaintiff’s request for compensation because the defendant defamed him, and accused him of failing to perform his work, because the element of error was not available as one of the elements of tort liability, noting that examining whether the defendant’s act constitutes a crime or not, and the availability of criminal intent has the responsibility of the competent investigation authorities. In receiving communications, which was not disclosed in the case papers, and the court ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 12 thousand dirhams, as indicated by the reasons, while obliging her to match this amount of fees and expenses, and rejected other requests.