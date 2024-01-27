The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court rejected a lawsuit to oblige a guardian to pay late tuition fees of 106,914 dirhams to a private school, noting that there was no signed request from the defendant to enroll his children in studying with the plaintiff, in addition to the absence of a contract between the plaintiff and the defendant as an example. With the rest of the students.

In detail, a private school filed a lawsuit against the guardian of students enrolled in the school, demanding that he be obligated to pay it an amount of 106 thousand and 914 dirhams, and that he pay her an amount of 10 thousand dirhams as compensation for refraining from paying and the legal interest of 12%, and obliging him to pay fees and expenses. In exchange for legal fees, noting that the defendant did not pay his children’s tuition fees, while the defendant appeared in person and submitted a response memorandum and copies of the documents that the court reviewed.

For its part, the court explained in the merits of its ruling that it is legally stipulated that the plaintiff must prove the right he claims and the defendant has the right to deny it, noting that the plaintiff school is demanding from the defendant tuition fees for his children for the years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023, and the defendant had acknowledged that His wife was working with the plaintiff's owner, and the latter did not deny this, and because of that his children studied at the plaintiff school for free.

The court indicated that the papers were devoid of any evidence of the existence of a signed request from the defendant to enroll his children in studying with the plaintiff, and were also devoid of the existence of a contract similar to the rest of the students when they enrolled in private schools, with which the court concludes the validity of the defendant’s defense that his children, when they enrolled in studies with the plaintiff, did not They are required to pay fees, including because their mother works for the plaintiff's landlord. Due to the absence of anything contradicting what the court concluded in the papers, the court ruled to reject the case as it stands, and obligated the plaintiff to pay the expenses and fees.

