The Kiev Economic Court registered a claim by the state-owned Ukreximbank to declare bankrupt the Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) airline, which is associated with businessman Igor Kolomoisky (listed in the Russian Federation as an extremist and terrorist). This follows from data published on November 1 in the official database of lawsuits.

According to media reports, the debts of the country’s largest airline at the end of 2022 amounted to 20.5 billion hryvnia (more than $565.2 million), and in recent months it has been selling off property.

In particular, the Ukrainian version of Forbes previously reported about the sale of the UIA logo and its other valuable assets at a price below market value. The magazine’s sources suggested that this could indicate the carrier is preparing for bankruptcy by the end of the year.

The airline stopped operating flights in the fall of 2022 due to non-payment of bills. Before this, it operated approximately 1.1 thousand domestic flights; in addition, UIA aircraft flew to Europe, the CIS, Asia, the Middle East and the USA. The official base of the carrier is Kiev Boryspil Airport.

Earlier, in early September, the Shevchenkovsky District Court of Kyiv sent Kolomoisky into custody for two months with the possibility of bail. Prior to this, the Security Service of Ukraine charged him with fraud and legalization of property obtained by crime.

Later, on September 7, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) announced a new suspicion against the businessman as the former beneficial owner of PrivatBank regarding the misappropriation of funds from a credit institution in the amount of more than 9.2 million hryvnia ($247 thousand). In early October, Kolomoisky was also included in Russia on the Rosfinmonitoring list of terrorists and extremists.