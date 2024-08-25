Can Chat GPT – the famous artificial intelligence application – dictate a judicial decision? That was one of the questions that a judge in Bogotá asked Chat GPT 3.5 himself while writing a second-instance ruling on a tutela case. He resolved the case of a woman who went to the authorities to ask that her minor son with autism be exempt from paying the fees every time he attended physical therapy at his Health Promotion Entity (EPS). Her case landed in the Constitutional Court because it was the first time that a judge in Colombia detailed that he had used AI to make a decision.

In the writ of protection she filed, she explained that she did not have the financial means to pay the fees charged by the EPS for each session, nor to assume the transportation costs from her home to the medical center where she received the therapies. And that is why, many times, she and her son made the journeys on foot, although due to his illness, the minor sometimes refused to walk. Although the judge ruled in her favor, she based several of her arguments on answers given to her by artificial intelligence to complement the sentence.

In Colombia, the use of AI in judicial settings is not regulated. In the case of the ruling that ruled in favor of the woman and her son, the Constitutional Court ratified that the State should cover the transportation costs of the minor and his family. But the matter went further and three magistrates found that the questions that the circuit judge in Bogotá asked ChatGPT were part of the analysis that he should do as a judicial official. The first question he asked the tool was whether “a minor with autism should be exempt from paying the moderating fees for his therapies.” That question, which the AI ​​tool answered, was the core of the legal problem that the judge had to resolve based on Colombian law and his criteria.

Another concern raised was whether, in a case with these characteristics, the protection should be granted. The artificial intelligence tool did not specifically respond, because one of its restrictions is not to provide recommendations on judicial processes. And although the court found that the judge acted correctly, since the artificial intelligence did not replace his work, to the extent that the official raised his own argument and only used the tool to validate some questions, the high court took the opportunity to establish the red lines that should not be crossed when using ChatGPT or other similar tools for judicial decisions.

The precedent set by the Court in this case is based on the rules it gives to judicial officials for the use of artificial intelligence. It explains that a judge would fail to fulfill his duties when he “uses it in the exercise of reasoning functions that are non-delegable and irreplaceable.” It also refers to the principle of transparency that requires the official to reveal that he will use these tools, or the risk of “not rigorously verifying the reliability of the information that supports the motivation of the ruling, which could compromise independence or impartiality due to the biases and hallucinations of AI.” And it concludes by saying that it will also be a fault when “the necessary precautions are not adopted to avoid the violation of rights such as the right to habeas data or intimacy.”

Catalina Moreno, deputy director of the Karisma Foundation, an organization that works for the proper use of technologies in Colombia, has a similar opinion. She explains that use is what marks the ethical limit of the use of artificial intelligence. “One of the rights that we citizens have is to be judged by a competent person, a judge, and also the right to know who is making the mistake and based on what rules they reached a decision. That is where the dilemma comes in when ChatGPT is used,” she says. In conversation with this newspaper, Moreno says that a tutela chamber of the Court analyzed the case for more than a year. During that time, the reporting magistrate, Juan Carlos Cortés, sought out several technological organizations to issue their opinions.

She, through Karisma, was one of those who gave the judges some recommendations on the use of AI as a tool. “For example, in this case it would have been different to ask the AI ​​to make a summary of the papers that exist in health barriers for people with autism. That is a valid question to complement a decision without replacing the judge’s criteria,” he says. And he concludes that artificial intelligence should not only improve the efficiency of judicial administration and shorten response times, but also improve the quality of decisions.

The Court’s concern in studying this protection was to determine whether, eventually, due process had been violated by including AI responses in the ruling. On this subject, Andrés Díaz Arana, professor of Criminal Law at the Externado University and expert in legal technology, told this newspaper that “a search engine will never replace the work of the human being, because the judge’s job is not to search for information, but to build rules of law through reasoning, which is human by nature.”

Díaz also owns an artificial intelligence system that has been fed by 550,000 sentences, laws, decrees and court records in Colombia and that serves as an online legal assistant in the country. “Developing these tools allows the times in the processes to be shortened, improving the productivity of judges, magistrates and lawyers.”

This is not the first time that the Colombian high court has faced a challenge related to artificial intelligence. The first dilemma was at home, in fact. The Constitutional Court itself uses PretorIA, a tool that classifies the judges’ tutela rulings and thus makes it easier for the magistrates of the Court to choose which ones they will study. This software makes a first filter of the more than 1,700 tutela rulings that reach the court every day. Its use, in fact, is on the radar of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), which since 2021 has monitored the use of AI in Rule of Law around the world.

Although progress in Colombia is significant, UNESCO has reported that in countries such as Argentina, the use of AI to draft court rulings is already regulated. In Mexico, courts are authorized to use artificial intelligence systems to determine whether someone can enter the social security system; in China, the discussion has gone beyond the use of chats, and now the justice system has a system that organizes, characterizes and analyzes the judicial and forensic evidence presented by a judge to facilitate its analysis.

For UNESCO, although technological advances are increasingly difficult to monitor, the guidelines for their use must be regulated by each country with a key banner: “They must improve human autonomy and decision-making, rather than replacing or unduly influencing human judgment.”

