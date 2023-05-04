The Government of Gabriel Boric has refloated a bill that seeks to protect press workers. He has done it just one year after a journalist was killed by her on May 1, 2022 in the middle of an attack by street vendors, when she was working to cover the International Workers’ Day march. The Minister Minister Secretary General of Government, Camila Vallejo, mentioned the proposal during a presentation held before the UN Assembly in New York, on the occasion of the commemoration of World Press Freedom Day, a day in which promote the free exercise of communication at a global level.

The motion of parliamentary origin arose from the case of Francisca Sandoval, a reporter for the Señal 3 La Victoria channel, who was shot in the head while she was in the Meiggs neighborhood, one of the massive commercial sectors of Santiago de Chile. The communicator herself was watching how some street vendors intimidated those attending the demonstration and at that moment she was attacked. She agonized for about two weeks in a public assistance health facility.

The Chilean government spokeswoman, Camila Vallejo, speaking before the UN Assembly, on May 2. government spokesperson (Twitter)

The bill, which consists of a modification of the Chilean Criminal Code to establish special protection for people who carry out communication and journalistic work, was presented by senators Claudia Pascual, Esteban Velásquez and Alejandra Sepúlveda, all members of the coalition of left that supports the Executive, which decided to sponsor it to achieve a more expeditious legislative advance.

“We have established a commitment regarding the protection and safeguarding of the function of communications workers, not only journalists, but also cameramen, photographers, reporters, editors and even those who contribute to the mobilization of communication teams. press to cover it,” declared Vallejo, a former communist deputy, who rose to the forefront of the Chilean public scene at a very young age, in the Chilean student mobilizations of 2011.

Vallejo has mentioned that the authority’s commitment will be to “guarantee that there is no impunity and that the investigation and judicial processes reach port when different types of aggression occur that constitute crimes for these workers.” This would be achieved with an agreement between the Chilean deputies and senators, who will have to debate a proposal built on the basis of a Unesco Framework Law for the Protection of Communications Workers.

“The Government of President Gabriel Boric is convinced that we must deepen these debates and that we must talk globally about how we continue to guarantee and strengthen the rights associated with communication and information, in addition to the exercise of journalism and the diversity of the media” , has supplemented.

An altar commemorating the murder of journalist Francisca Sandoval, in May 2022, in front of the Posta Central hospital in Santiago, where she died. Stephen Felix (AP)

On her trip to New York, the Chilean held meetings with Samantha Power, administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID); Thomas Guerber, Deputy State Secretary of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs; and Anna Lührmann, Minister of State for Europe and Climate at the German Federal Foreign Office.

Chile as the epicenter of press freedom

The government spokesperson has also announced to the UN that Chile will host the commemoration of World Press Freedom Day 2024, becoming the epicenter of the discussion on the performance of the media and current regulations for the protection of communicators globally. “It fills us with pride and invites us to guarantee the best conditions for discussions with representatives of academia, politics and civil society to prosper through the exchange of ideas”, she stated.

The minister highlighted the symbolism of receiving the invitation in the midst of the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Coup d’état in Chile, a period that began a military dictatorship that persecuted dozens of journalists who reported on the political repression and economic problems that affected citizens between 1973 and 1990.

Regarding this, the government spokesperson stated that, after the overthrow of the former socialist president Salvador Allende on September 11, 1973, “began one of the darkest and most heartbreaking periods in our history, which forces us to look at the old and new challenges of our democracies, of our debts in terms of human rights, truth, justice and reparation”.

The South American country will commemorate the five decades of the coup in a polarized environment, marked by a second constitutional process that will have as its milestone the election of the members of the council on Sunday, May 7. The elections are shaping up to be a litmus test for President Boric, who could receive a severe blow if the opposition – grouped in the traditional right of Chile Let’s gothe extreme right of the Republican Party and the populist People’s Party -, get control of the drafting assembly.