Despite the fact that the state of Texas is currently immersed in a legal dispute with the federal government regarding the approval of its immigration policies. Other states are looking to follow in their footsteps. Louisiana is the most recent to have passed a bill that will allow undocumented immigrants to be arrested and imprisoned.

Despite not being on the border, the state, governed by the Republican party, approved a project. This, as set forth in Texas' still-frozen SB4 law, will allow state and local authorities to detain and take to jail people who are found to have entered the United States illegally by creating the crime of “illegal entry or re-entry.”

In accordance with Univision, Louisiana would give up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine for first-time offenders.. If they reoffend, there will be up to two years in prison and a fine of US$10,000. Likewise, it is proposed that local authorities have the power to deport undocumented immigrants without intervention from the federal government.

Other measures will include refusing to cooperate with federal officials on immigration issues; allocate funds to send members of the Louisiana National Guard to the US-Mexico border; and order state agencies to collect and publish data on immigrants.

The bill still needs to be approved by the state House of Representatives and signed by the governor, Jeff Landry. However, it should be said that, even if it is authorized, it cannot come into force until the Supreme Court authorizes the Texas one, or if the United States Constitution is modified to increase local border control authority.

Opponents of this law claim that These types of measures to persecute undocumented immigrants do not help make states safer. and only feeds the negative and false idea that causes racial discrimination.

Democrats and Republicans clash over immigration issue

Republican governors, such as Greg Abbott of Texas, They have accused Democratic President Joe Biden of not doing enough to enforce immigration laws. and maintain security on the border between the United States and Mexico. Which is why they have made the decision to launch their own policies.

However, The Biden administration insists that immigration policies should only be authorized and applied by federal authorities, Therefore, he asked the Supreme Court to intervene to stop the entry into force of the SB4 law in Texas, which is still being analyzed.