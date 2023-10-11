An article of the Criminal Code on multi-year prison sentences for picking mushrooms has come into force in Russia.

In Russia, on October 12, an article of the Criminal Code (CC) came into force, providing for punishment for the destruction or damage of Red Book species of mushrooms and plants. The corresponding changes to the criminal law were signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in April 2023.

Article 260.1 of the Criminal Code establishes that intentional destruction, damage, as well as illegal extraction, collection, acquisition, storage, transportation, forwarding or sale of Red Book plants and mushrooms is punishable by imprisonment for up to nine years.

In a conversation with Lenta.ru, lawyer Tatevik Chuguryan explained that it is too early to talk about who may face imprisonment, but most likely this will not apply to ordinary mushroom pickers. She noted that liability for committing a similar act is also provided for by the Code of Administrative Offenses. A specific episode will be classified depending on the amount of environmental damage caused, as well as the form of guilt and public danger.

“For example, the actions of a retired mushroom picker who accidentally cut a mushroom (…) do not form a crime, and as part of the consideration of a case of an administrative offense, the proceedings may be terminated altogether due to the insignificance of the offense,” the lawyer explained.

Certain aspects of criminal prosecution under Article 260.1 will be clarified in the Resolutions of the Plenum and Reviews of the Supreme Court, Chuguryan added.

Previously, the State Duma explained the need to punish for the destruction of rare mushrooms by the presence of a gap in the legislation. They noted that Russian criminal legislation contains a similar rule in relation to rare animals and aquatic inhabitants.