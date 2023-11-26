Genoa – Deseasonalisation, management of flows in overly crowded places (overtourism), support for permanent employment and green light for the installation of new structures such as “glamping” or “star box” for existing activities. They are the main ones Liguria’s objectives on tourism and are partly addressed with a bill prepared by the regional councilthe examination of which has just begun in the council’s committees.

«We created this bill with the idea of ​​modernizing the Ligurian tourist offer and bringing order to legislation that was starting to be dated. On some topics, such as the issue of short-term rentals, it is up to the government to dictate the line. We want to give operators a clear legal framework in time to equip themselves for the next season”, says the regional councilor for Tourism and Transport Augusto Sartorifresh from a two-day tourism summit in Baveno, with the minister Santanchè and colleagues from all the regions: «Two intense days full of ideas: abroad you have to present yourself as a train, with the Italian “brand” acting as the locomotive but also twenty beautiful carriages, one per region, with their particularities» .

The main innovation introduced by the bill, already announced by President Giovanni Toti when presenting the end-of-year budget, is the possibility of introducing forms of promiscuity between hotel, non-hotel and open-air accommodation facilities. In other words, an opening to the installation of “glamping” areas (with high comfort tents) and “starbox” (huts with an open view of the sky) in the areas available to hotels or other tourist facilities.

«This is a particularly sought-after offer in the tourist market at the moment and we believe we have a territory that is particularly suitable», explains Sartori. Another innovation foreseen by the bill is the elimination for new tourist village and camping type accommodation facilities of the possibility of creating permanent type pitches, which in current legislation is permitted up to a maximum of 30%. This type of pitch occupation is considered “the least qualified” and limits the possibility of hosting traveling tourists.

Another issue on which Minister Santanché promised to invest in Baveno is the deseasonalization of tourismalso depending on limit the phenomena of overtourism: «We agree and Liguria will do so more and more, but the mayors, operators, tour operators and shops must also be convinced of the possibilities of deseasonalisation – says Sartori – we will do our part with the promotional campaigns throughout the year, but also with a new version of the Pact for employment in tourism in which we will give greater incentives to those who increase the opening period and even more to those who hire on a permanent basis.”

As regards the specific case of Five lands, the first step for the rationalization of flows was the announced intervention on the prices of the “Cinque Terre Express” on which the Region is discussing with mayors and the park authority: a distinction between low and high season (from April to October) and an increase on public holidays. «In essence – explained the President of the Region Giovanni Toti – we want to apply to a territory like that of the Cinque Terre which is a UNESCO heritage site the same principle that is applied for example to large museums such as the Uffizi or the Louvre».